New Ted Lasso Rumor Sheds Optimistic Light On Season 4, But I Don't Know How I Feel About It
Is it over now or are we Richmond 'til we die?
While AFC Richmond's future on the small screen remains unknown, one thing that was clear about Ted Lasso’s Season 3 ending was Jason Sudeikis’ character left the UK club to move back to the United States. To me, it seemed that if this story were to continue, it would go on without the (now former) head coach. However, a new rumor has shed an optimistic light on Season 4 and Sudeikis’ possible involvement with it. But, when I really think about it, I’m not sure how to feel.
There are numerous ways Ted Lasso could continue, however, if it were to be a straightforward Season 4 and this rumor ends up being true, I feel a bit apprehensive.
What’s The Rumor About Ted Lasso Season 4?
Apparently, Jason Sudeikis’ is really missing Ted Lasso, THR’s Lesley Goldberg shared on TV’s Top 5 podcast. According to her, sources have said the actor behind the titular character is missing his AFC Richmond coach “desperately.” This seems to shine an optimistic light on the Emmy-winner returning to the role as she said:
Obviously, this is not confirmation about Ted Lasso Season 4, and Goldberg used this information to question the show’s uncertain future. However, if this is a sign that one more season starring the SNL alum could be on the horizon, I’m not quite sure how to feel about it.
I Don’t Know How I Feel About Ted Lasso Coming Back To Ted Lasso
In my mind, there are three ways Ted Lasso could continue. We could get a spinoff about Roy Kent leading AFC Richmond, a new show about Keeley and Rebecca founding a women’s team or a fourth season that includes Ted.
They made a super big deal about Jason Sudeikis’ character leaving AFC Richmond, and everyone entering a new chapter of life. It’s because of this that I’m a bit uncertain about getting a straight-up fourth season of Ted Lasso.
Of course, I’d love to see the coach back with the Ted Lasso cast. However, if he came back, I feel like it would undermine the ending they gave us during Season 3. I don’t want to ruin one of the best shows on Apple TV+, and I can’t help but feel that giving us a Season 4 would do more harm than good and take away meaning from the third installment’s finale.
Personally, I’m on Team Spinoff. I want to return to Richmond, however, I adored Season 3’s ending, and the emotional payoff of Ted moving back to Kansas hit me right in the feelings. I’m a big believer of knowing when to close a story, and I thought that’s what Jason Sudeikis was doing – as he even said “this story is done.” So, I’m nervous about this rumor regarding him maybe wanting to come back.
Only time will tell if a Season 4 is in the cards for Ted Lasso. As more news and theories develop, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. If you want to go back and watch the three seasons we have of Ted Lasso you can stream them with an Apple TV+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley
By Megan Behnke