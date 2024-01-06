New Ted Lasso Rumor Sheds Optimistic Light On Season 4, But I Don't Know How I Feel About It

While AFC Richmond's future on the small screen remains unknown, one thing that was clear about Ted Lasso’s Season 3 ending was Jason Sudeikis’ character left the UK club to move back to the United States. To me, it seemed that if this story were to continue, it would go on without the (now former) head coach. However, a new rumor has shed an optimistic light on Season 4 and Sudeikis’ possible involvement with it. But, when I really think about it, I’m not sure how to feel.

There are numerous ways Ted Lasso could continue , however, if it were to be a straightforward Season 4 and this rumor ends up being true, I feel a bit apprehensive.

What’s The Rumor About Ted Lasso Season 4?

Apparently, Jason Sudeikis’ is really missing Ted Lasso, THR’s Lesley Goldberg shared on TV’s Top 5 podcast . According to her, sources have said the actor behind the titular character is missing his AFC Richmond coach “desperately.” This seems to shine an optimistic light on the Emmy-winner returning to the role as she said:

Obviously, the finale set up a couple of different possible spinoffs. They've been mum about what's going on there. I've you know, heard through sources that Jason Sudeikis desperately misses that character. So, who knows if they're going to find a way to bring him back with a fourth season of Ted Lasso or if they're going to do another spinoff.

Obviously, this is not confirmation about Ted Lasso Season 4, and Goldberg used this information to question the show’s uncertain future. However, if this is a sign that one more season starring the SNL alum could be on the horizon, I’m not quite sure how to feel about it.

I Don’t Know How I Feel About Ted Lasso Coming Back To Ted Lasso

In my mind, there are three ways Ted Lasso could continue. We could get a spinoff about Roy Kent leading AFC Richmond, a new show about Keeley and Rebecca founding a women’s team or a fourth season that includes Ted.

Check Out What Is Coming To The Small Screen This Year (Image credit: HBO) 2024 TV Premiere Dates: The Upcoming Winter TV Schedule

They made a super big deal about Jason Sudeikis’ character leaving AFC Richmond, and everyone entering a new chapter of life. It’s because of this that I’m a bit uncertain about getting a straight-up fourth season of Ted Lasso.

Of course, I’d love to see the coach back with the Ted Lasso cast . However, if he came back, I feel like it would undermine the ending they gave us during Season 3. I don’t want to ruin one of the best shows on Apple TV+ , and I can’t help but feel that giving us a Season 4 would do more harm than good and take away meaning from the third installment’s finale.

Personally, I’m on Team Spinoff. I want to return to Richmond, however, I adored Season 3’s ending, and the emotional payoff of Ted moving back to Kansas hit me right in the feelings. I’m a big believer of knowing when to close a story, and I thought that’s what Jason Sudeikis was doing – as he even said “this story is done.” So, I’m nervous about this rumor regarding him maybe wanting to come back.