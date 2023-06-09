No Big Deal, Just Kim Kardashian Eating In A Towel (And She’s Really Eating This Time)

Kim Kardashian is constantly in the headlines for one thing or the other, and with Season 3 of her family’s Hulu reality show setting up a big feud with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The SKIMS founder, however, couldn’t be bothered when she shared a few videos to her Instagram Stories, wearing a towel as she enjoyed a little snack during some down time at a photoshoot. And unlike her previous Beyond Meat brouhaha , this time there was no question about whether she was actually eating.

The Kardashians star seemed to be enjoying herself on set, as she and photographer Steven Klein took a little break from a recent job to post to Kim Kardashian’s followers. She kept it super casual in a towel and a towel only, as the two chomped on puffed chips and raved about the work they were doing.

Check out images from the snacking sesh below. Sorry about the screenshot, Kim, but we thought your fans would appreciate the proof that you do, in fact, snack like a normal person.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories.)

Actually though, this may be why people fake eat! You may think you want to see food in people’s mouths, but you do not. Kim Kardashian must have needed a little kick of salt, because neither she nor Steven Klein were shy about crunch-crunch-crunching on camera, as she teased the “epic” project they were doing. The photographer chimed in that it was, indeed, “amazing,” and it sounds like we can expect something “wet and oily” when the finished product is revealed.

Steven Klein even fed the reality star some chips, as they joked that they do this all day long, and Kardashian shared a third Instagram Story that showed her just crunching away, still in the towel, with her hair held back with a black headband.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

Eating on camera hasn’t always come easy for billionaire businesswoman. She got called out in a big way last year when she teamed up with the plant-based meat substitute brand Beyond Meat. Videos showed Kim Kardashian appearing to chew food with no evidence of bites ever having been taken. After fans joked that she was sampling “Beyond Air,” both the company and Kardashian herself dropped receipts attempting to prove she wasn’t fake eating .

Aside from the snacking, it’s nice to see Kim Kardashian enjoying a stress-free moment, and you can tell how proud she is that her latest project pulled inspiration from a look her sister Kendall Jenner did. The drama is starting to ramp up on Season 3 of their Hulu show The Kardashians , with Kourtney Kardashian apparently about to engage in a big feud with her younger sister over using her wedding to Travis Barker to capitalize on a business opportunity.

For whatever reason, the Kardashian-Jenner family excels at bringing fans hilarious food-based content. In addition to Kim’s fake-eating kerfuffle, Kendall Jenner got trolled over Cucumbergate , when she proved incapable of slicing a cucumber on a previous episode of their show. Their mother Kris Jenner, meanwhile, had fans saying her recent ad for Papa Johns looked like a hostage video .