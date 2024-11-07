Outer Banks Might Be Getting A Spinoff, And There's One Character I Hope It Follows

We found out recently that we’d get one more adventure with the Pogues as it was announced that Season 5 of Outer Banks would be its last. However, this show ending does not mean the world of OBX is gone. In fact, that’s not even close to the reality of the situation, because the show’s co-creators, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, revealed that they are thinking about making a spinoff. And I know exactly which character I want to be at the center of it.

Outer Banks Could Get A Spinoff

Now that Season 4 has dropped all its episodes slated on the 2024 TV schedule , the OBX’s co-creators sat down with Deadline to discuss what went down and what’s to come. While they didn’t say much, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke did tease that Season 5 might not be the end all be all, saying:

We are excited for Season 5, and we’re excited for other stories in this universe down the line.

Considering OBX is one of the biggest releases on Netflix’s 2024 schedule and it's been a hit since its first season, it’s not shocking that they want to expand the universe. On top of the show, Netflix has released mobile games and done live events based on Outer Banks too. Clearly, they’re invested in this property. Plus, who wouldn’t want to see more treasure hunts, you know? So, a spinoff is the perfect way to keep the universe alive and tell a fresh story.

However, after this comment, the EPs didn’t elaborate on the ideas they have for said spinoff. Plus, according to sources, Deadline reported that nothing is officially in the works. But, knowing that the co-creators want to do it, gives me hope.

So, with that in mind, here’s my pitch for what an Outer Banks spinoff should be about.

I Think The Spinoff Should Follow Carlacia Grant’s Cleo

I think if any Outer Banks character gets their own spinoff, it should be Cleo, and my reasoning is two-fold.

First of all, I think we’ve worked through the Pogues stories, and they just deserve a win. We know their pasts, we’ve seen them (and specifically John B.) fight for their lives for years now, and they need a break. So, I propose we follow the newest character in the crew, Cleo.

Carlacia Grant’s character from the Bahamas has such a rich past, and I want to know more about it. From diving into her history with Terrance to exploring her family in the present, the opportunities feel abundant for a Cleo spinoff.

This leads me to my second point and my more specific pitch. In the world of Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte was a lovely spinoff because it gave us a totally new story and flavor of this romantic world while also informing us more about what we’re seeing in the flagship series. With that in mind, I think a prequel about Cleo would be fabulous!

They could cast a younger actress for the main part, and flash forward to Cleo in the present to weave the stories together and really connect it to Outer Banks too.

Overall, I think there’s a rich story there, and I want to know about her adventures at sea. She’s such a strong character with so much depth that we haven’t even really tapped into yet. So, it seems obvious to me that if Outer Banks gets a spinoff, it’d make sense for it to be about Cleo.