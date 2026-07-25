Percy Jackson Gets Flack For Its Book Changes, But There's A Big Season 3 Tweak I'm On Board With

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is officially set to premiere later this year on the 2026 TV schedule, and Demigods, we’re entering uncharted territories! The upcoming season marks the first time Rick Riordan’s The Titan’s Curse will be adapted, and this week we learned something big about it. As it turns out, a big change is being made from the source material, and I'm here for it.

The Big Change To Titan's Curse I'm Cool With

During Percy Jackson’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, which CinemaBlend attended, fans had a chance to catch up on what’s next for Camp Half Blood. Yes, the big news is that Season 3 officially has a release date, but I need to talk about something said by showrunner Dan Shotz. The EP's comments on the season really struck me like one of Zeus’s lightning bolts. In his words to Hall H:

There are so many opportunities to explore things that Rick [Riordan] in this with us, wanted to explore. And, it's been pretty awesome. Annabeth is not in this story. She is separated from the group. And, is not actually in the book very much. But, because you guys and we love Annabeth so much, we love Leah [Jeffries] so much, we are gonna open up the world and explore where Annabeth is, and give a whole new look at that world. So, there's so many opportunities for us to build on this beautiful piece that we had, and just expand upon it.

I should put a bit of a SPOILER ALERT here for those who haven't read the novels but, in Book 3, Annabeth is kidnapped by the Manticore early on. It leads to her later being forced to hold up the sky in place of the god, Atlas. This admittedly isn't unlike Grover was kidnapped in Sea of Monsters last season, and our beloved trio were torn away from each other as a result.

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While that meant Annabeth wasn’t in The Titan’s Curse book much, that’s not going to be the case in the series. And I’m so happy to hear that. Throughout the first two seasons of the show (which is executive produced by Riordan), there’s been a lot of talk about all the changes that have been made. I happen to be a fan of most of what’s been done, to be honest. It keeps us guessing and, hey, if you can get more Annabeth, you should have more Annabeth.

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