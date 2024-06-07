I Saw A Preview Of Zack Snyder's Twilight Of The Gods, And The Animated Netflix Series Looks Like A Rad, Beautiful Depiction Of Norse Mythology

Zack Snyder is best known for directing big live-action genre blockbusters like Watchmen, Man Of Steel and Rebel Moon, but fans will remind you that he also has a background in animation – his fourth feature film being the 2010 3D animated movie Legends Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole. Fourteen years later, in collaboration with writers Eric Carrasco and Jay Oliva, he's now returning to the medium with the new Netflix series Twilight Of The Gods, and it looks badass.

While San Diego Comic-Con isn't happening until next month, Netflix jumped the gun on the convention by hosting a SDCC-esque presentation in Los Angeles highlighting the titles in the streamer's slate of animated films and television on the way in the months/years ahead. In addition to dropping news like the casting of Timothy Olyphant in Terminator Zero, footage from Twilight Of The Gods was a highlight of the event, and it looks worth anticipating ahead of its arrival for Netflix subscribers this coming fall.

Zack and Deborah Snyder, who are both executive producers on the series, were both on hand to introduce the first look at Twilight Of The Gods, which they described as being "just over four years in the making." The Rebel Moon writer/director said that his general love of mythology has motivated an obsession with Norse mythology, and expressed of scale of the god-centric storytelling made the material a natural fit for animation.

(Image credit: Netflix)





It wasn't all that long ago that it felt like 2D animation was disappearing with the rise of 3D films from Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, DreamWorks Animation, and more, but Twilight Of The Gods presents a beautiful vision of the classic form with wonderful character design and impressive action (and I'll note that just because it's not live-action doesn't mean it doesn't feature some of the classic Zack Snyder slo-mo). And while you may be familiar with some of the key characters if you've watched the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor movies, the Netflix series appears to be a wholly different kind of presentation of the ancient mythos.

Sylvia Hoeks voices Sigrid, a protagonist with a thirst for vengeance against Thor (Pilou Asbæk) and enlists the help of his brother Loki (Paterson Joseph) to aid her mission. The talented voice cast also includes Stuart Martin, John Noble, Rahul Kohli, Jamie Clayton, Jessica Henwick, Kristofer Hivju, Peter Stormare, Jamie Chung, Lauren Cohan and Corey Stoll.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zack Snyder is directing the first and final episodes of Twilight Of The Gods while the middle chapters are helmed by Jay Oliva, Tim Divar, Andrew Tamandi, and Dave Hartman.

An official release date has not yet been announced for the show, but all eight episodes will be dropping on Netflix at some point during the fall – ready for your binging pleasure. Check out our 2024 Netflix Movie And TV Calendar to discover all of the titles set to arrive on the streaming service in the coming months, and stay tuned for more of my coverage of the Next On Netflix: Animation event.