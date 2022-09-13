Ray J Released Details On How Much Money Kim Kardashian Initially Made From Their Sex Tape

It’s been 15 years since Kim Kardashian’s sex tape with Ray J was released to the public, and the parties involved are still arguing over who’s responsible for the “leak.” After Kris Jenner took a lie detector test to say she did not help her daughter release the tape, Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend vehemently called out the famous mother/daughter duo again, maintaining that the three of them released the sex tape together . While the singer pulled out plenty of receipts in over an hour’s worth of video on Instagram, one particular email proved that he and the reality star both made a lot of money, very quickly, back in 2007.

Kim Kardashian, Superstar was released by Vivid Entertainment in March 2007, and per TMZ , Vivid CEO Steve Hirsch sent an email to Kardashian on May 1, 2007, to say that the tape had made $1,424,636.63 in revenue in its first six weeks. Over $1.25 million of that was in DVD sales. In Ray J’s Instagram video, he said their initial deal was that he and Kardashian would receive $400,000 plus 12.5 percent of the profits, and those figures were reflected in Hirsch's email.

Along with the initial payout, Kim Kardashian and Ray J continue to profit from the tape to this day. Pornhub reported in 2017 — the 10th anniversary of the tape’s release — that the video’s earnings were around $100 million, with the former couple each taking a percentage of that. TMZ partner toofab.com said at the time that the singer, whose actual name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was still making around $360,000 per year off of the tape, with his ex-girlfriend earning at least that much, if not more.

Even 15 years later, the sex tape that made the reality TV star and businesswoman a public figure still gets referenced by the famous family. She herself joked about it — and Kris Jenner’s rumored role in its release — during her zinger-filled monologue for Saturday Night Live last October . The topic also resurfaced as a storyline in the first season of the family’s Hulu reality show The Kardashians, when Kim’s son, Saint, supposedly came across an ad for a second sex tape while he was playing Roblox.

In another episode of The Kardashians, Kanye West flew to meet Ray J to supposedly get the hard drive containing the sex tape, thus ending the decade-plus-long drama. It was at that time that the "One Wish" performer started to speak out, saying that “all of this is a lie.”

Whether or not the public will ever know the whole story behind the release of Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, there’s no arguing that she and Ray J made some serious cash off of it — and apparently continue to do so.