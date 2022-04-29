Wait, Did Kanye West Really Get Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape Back? Ray J Claims It’s A ‘Lie’

Kim Kardashian recently found herself having to deal with alleged new footage from her sex tape with Ray J, just as her family was debuting their new reality show . What is this, 2007? Fifteen years after drama ensued over Kim’s sex tape on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the issue reared its head in the premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu. It appeared to be handled quickly and privately this time, however, as in the episode “Live From New York,” Kanye West arrived, claiming to have procured the sex tape from Kim’s ex-boyfriend . But did he really? Ray J has spoken out, saying the claims made on The Kardashians were a lie.

In a dramatic scene during the latest episode, Kim Kardashian gathered her friends and family ahead of her stint on Saturday Night Live, and showed them what Kanye West had flown to Los Angeles and back (in coach) to get her. She opened a suitcase that supposedly contained the hard drive with her sex tape on it. She was in tears as she said her estranged husband met up with Ray J at the airport to get it back for her. However, on a clip posted to Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram , Kim’s ex-boyfriend seemed to dispute that version of events:

All of this is a lie smh - Can't let them do this anymore - so untrue.

The denial is really intriguing, but it’s pretty vague. Is Ray J really saying all of it was a lie? Is he saying Kanye West didn’t make a roundtrip flight from NYC to LA? Is he saying they didn’t meet up at the airport? Is he saying the hard drive didn’t contain the sex tape? Ray J says he can’t “let them do this,” but without more information, what does that even mean?

I will say that in this day and age, a hard drive in a suitcase wouldn’t convince me that the whole situation was over. They’ve heard of the Cloud, right? What about copies? Would there not be any legal documentation that needed to be done?

It almost feels like this issue was resolved a little too easily — especially with Kim Kardashian having made the epic threat to take “ all the time and all of the resources to burn them all to the fucking ground ” — but for everyone’s sake, I hope this truly is the end of the sex tape drama. It was also nice to remember how well Kimye got along with each other pre-Pete Davidson. That was a pretty major gesture that Ye made for his soon-to-be-ex-wife (although she understood he also did it for the sake of their four children).

This gathering supposedly happened just ahead of Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live taping and first magic carpet kiss with would-be boyfriend Pete Davidson. The Skims founder’s relationship with Kanye West definitely took a dive as things started to heat up between her and the comedian. After weeks of social media drama, however, Ye put an end to their feud and possibly was seeking help.