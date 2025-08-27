'The Ring Is Ginormous!' CBS News Reporter Found Out About Taylor Swift's Engagement On Camera, And Her Reaction Is So Relatable

The day that avid followers of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance have been waiting for has come: the music superstar and NFL Super Bowl winner are engaged! While fans all over social media have been quoting song lyrics to celebrate the news after how Swift dropped the news, at least one person found out the massive development on camera shortly before going live in front the White House. I've never been in that position myself, but I found one of her knee-jerk reactions to be so relatable!

The relatable reaction came from CBS News reporter Olivia Rinaldi, and all because she took a moment to look at her phone shortly before going on air for a broadcast close to the White House in Washington D.C. In a fun twist, she actually got the news when CBS News producer Gabrielle Ake texted it to her. Take a look:

A post shared by CBS News (@cbsnews) A photo posted by on

I didn't react exactly like Olivia Rinaldi did, not least because I wasn't on camera with a whole crew watching me. My very first reaction was actually to swoon a little bit over the garden setting of the engagement photos that both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared. After that wore off, though, I definitely had a moment of, " Look at the size of that ring!" Take a look for yourself, if you're not one of the nearly 24 million people who have already liked Swift's Instagram post at the time of writing:

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Who could have guessed that Taylor Swift going on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast and the confirmation of her next album with – according to Travis – "twelve bangers" on it wouldn't be the biggest events for Swifties in the month of August?! The engagement has been the talk of social media since the news broke in the morning of August 26, and even CBS News' account with the video of Olivia Rinaldi has gotten a lot of attention.

The journalist clearly isn't upset that her fangirl moment was released online, even though she did a pretty good job containing her excitement once the live broadcast started after getting the news. She posted this on her Instagram Story:

(Image credit: Olivia Rinaldi/Instagram)

It remains to be seen how open Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be about any wedding plans. The pair (and/or their respective teams) did a great job of keeping a lid on the secret before they dropped the news on Instagram. Swift is known for being private about her personal life, whereas Kelce's candid conversations with his brother on their New Heights podcast have been some of the most fun parts of listening to them... for those of us who aren't terribly invested in the NFL, anyway!

For now, you can always revisit some of Taylor Swift's greatest hits, and I don't just mean musically. You can find the film version of her Eras Tour streaming with a Disney+ subscription, as well as folklore: the long pond studio sessions from 2020.