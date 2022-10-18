Rebel Wilson Caught The Sweetest Romantic Outing For Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Right Outside Her Window

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have truly solidified themselves as one of Hollywood’s true “It” couples. Since the two went public with their relationship in early 2021, they’ve captured the public’s attention with their PDA-packed trips to Disneyland and True Romance -inspired social media posts . It’s hard not to take notice of the two if you just happen to spot them, and Rebel Wilson can attest to that fact. While looking outside her window, the actress just happened to catch Kardashian and Barker amid a romantic outing.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who tied the knot in Italy this past spring, recently celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement. The Kardashian faithful may remember that Barker got down on bended knee at Montecito, California’s Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel. For the one-year anniversary, Barker recreated the proposal, complete with the flowers and musicians. Rebel Wilson was practically next door when the event took place, and posted about it on her Instagram stories:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The Pitch Perfect actress seemed to have captured the romantic gesture in its entirety. Aside from capturing Kravis as they walked across the sand, she also got video of the two sharing a passionate smooch. You can catch a glimpse of the stars’ embrace for yourself by checking out the screengrab down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

What are the odds of looking out your window and seeing two of the most recognizable people on the planet recreating a major moment in their lives? I’m guessing the chances of that happening aren’t great, but Rebel Wilson can now say that she's defied those odds. The actress’ footage is enough to convey the sweetness of the moment, so one can only imagine what it was like to actually witness it up close and in person.

As mentioned, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship has led to a number of sweet viral moments. This past week, the two rock social media due to Kardashian convincing her hubby to fly again following his 2008 plane crash. And of course, the two regularly create buzz when posting about each other on their respective social media accounts. The two lovebirds are clearly enjoying their new lives together, and it’s honestly not hard to see why the public is here for it.

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson has been enjoying her own romantic outings with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. The Australian actress revealed their relationship during Pride month and, since then, she’s been open about their relationship. Over the summer, Wilson even shared some sweet vacation photos from their trip to Italy.

Rebel Wilson seems to be all about love these days, so it’s understandable that she’d feel compelled to check out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romantic activities. As for the rest of us, we’ll just have to settle for what they share on social media and on TV.