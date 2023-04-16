Kim Kardashian Posted A New Nude Bikini Pic And Fans Are All Calling Her Out Over The Same Thing

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the bikini pic. She and her sisters have been known to get cheeky for the ‘Gram — even in the middle of winter — in an effort to engage with their followers and peddle items from their respective beauty lines. To that end, the reality stars, and especially Kim, are well-known to edit those images pretty heavily. The mom of four sported a nude bikini in a recent bathroom selfie that showed off her incredible abs, but that wasn’t the feature of the photo many fans were focused on, as several commenters called her out for altering the image.

Photoshop fails are nothing new for The Kardashians stars. A lot of those instances are actually pretty hilarious, like Kim Kardashian pasting an image of her niece True Thompson into a Disneyland photo or the editing on Kendall Jenner’s pics making her fingers appear abnormally long . The modifications may not have been as immediately obvious in the SKIMS boss’ recent Instagram pic that showed off an itty bitty bikini from her swim line:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It wasn’t Kim Kardashian’s palatial bathroom or the tortilla chip-sized micro-bikini that distracted a number of fans who hit the comments section of the post. One asked if the reality star really thinks people don’t realize how much work is done on those photos before they hit social media, saying:

I wonder if she realizes we know how badly her photos are photoshopped.

A number of comments echoed that sentiment, with particular attention being paid toward the apparent pixelation on her thighs that would suggest some Photoshopping. Other commenters said:

The editing on the inner thighs is awful – coletaylor81

Why are your inner thighs pixelated? 🤔 – debster0810

The amount of editing is absurd. Just post a regular pic. Nobody cares…. You’re in your 40s. – bored_in_the_house20

While it’s safe to say some trolls will never be satisfied with the Kardashians’ content, It’s not absurd to suggest that Kim may have gotten a little creative with the editing software. She once deleted a bikini pic after followers noticed how small she’d made her calves, and The Hills villain Spencer Pratt trolled her hard when a TikTok user seemingly proved she’d edited her trapezius muscles out of a pool pic.

Other Photoshop controversies include the time her finger was completely distorted in a video advertisement for SKIMS, and The Kardashians star bafflingly being shown with six toes in a photo with Kylie Jenner. That one I truly do not understand.

It’s unlikely that Kim Kardashian or her sisters are ever going to stop editing their Instagram pics, and you can bet their followers are on the lookout for the next big Photoshop fail. We’ll be able to see more of the famous family when The Kardashians Season 3 hits the 2023 TV schedule on Thursday, May 25, for Hulu subscription holders. In the meantime, you can check out the first two seasons in addition to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part, on the streaming service.