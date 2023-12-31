Remember When We Got Penelope's Unfiltered Thoughts On Scott Disick's Love Life? Now He's Been Spotted With Ex That Cost Him Relationship With Kourtney

It’s been a big year for Kourtney Kardashian, as she and husband Travis Barker not only celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple but also welcomed a son, Rocky Thirteen . Her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, however, hasn’t been as lucky, with his love life (or lack thereof) even becoming a storyline on The Kardashians. After his daughter Penelope shared her honest thoughts about who Disick should date, the father of three has been spotted with Chloe Bartoli — the very woman who cost him his relationship with Kourtney.

Let’s break it all down, starting with a look back at Penelope Disick’s candid comments.

In the October 19 episode of The Kardashians (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ), Khloé Kardashian goes about hiring a matchmaker to help Scott Disick get back in the dating game. His 11-year-old daughter Penelope was clear about her primary concern, as she and her aunt had the following exchange:

Khloé: I want to talk to a matchmaker for your dad, but what qualities should we look for in a girl?

I want to talk to a matchmaker for your dad, but what qualities should we look for in a girl? Penelope: Older.

Older. Khloé: Older than what he’s used to.

Older than what he’s used to. Penelope: Yes.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s middle child made it clear that she does want her dad to have a girlfriend, but she seemed to take issue with the age gap in some of his previous relationships, as he was 15 years older than Sofia Richie and 18 years older than Amelia Hamlin. When Khloé Kardashian said Disick was looking for someone in their 20s or 30s, Penelope objected, telling her dad:

No! Twenties? You’re 40! You’re not gonna date someone 19.

So while maybe the woman who cost Scott Disick his relationship with Penelope’s mother isn’t exactly who she was talking about, at least Chloe Bartoli meets the age requirement.

Scott Disick Seen On Beachy Vacation With Chloe Bartoli

It looks like Scott Disick may have rekindled an old flame for the holidays, as he and 33-year-old Chloe Bartoli were spotted December 27 vacationing in St. Barts. ET reports that the two looked “quite coupley” as they enjoyed the waves from the beach, dined together at one of the island’s restaurants and stayed in the same villa. The nature of their relationship is unknown, however, as Bartoli was thought to still be with her husband, HauteLook founder Adam Bernhard, posting about him on Instagram as recently as October.

Chloe Bartoli and Scott Disick have quite the history, apparently meeting in 2006 around the time he also met Kourtney Kardashian and became a reality TV star as a de facto member of the Kardashian-Jenner family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In 2015, some touchy-feely photos of Bartoli and Disick in Monte Carlo resulted in him and Kourtney breaking up for good.