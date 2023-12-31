Remember When We Got Penelope's Unfiltered Thoughts On Scott Disick's Love Life? Now He's Been Spotted With Ex That Cost Him Relationship With Kourtney
But what does his daughter think?
It’s been a big year for Kourtney Kardashian, as she and husband Travis Barker not only celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple but also welcomed a son, Rocky Thirteen. Her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, however, hasn’t been as lucky, with his love life (or lack thereof) even becoming a storyline on The Kardashians. After his daughter Penelope shared her honest thoughts about who Disick should date, the father of three has been spotted with Chloe Bartoli — the very woman who cost him his relationship with Kourtney.
Let’s break it all down, starting with a look back at Penelope Disick’s candid comments.
Scott Disick’s Daughter Wants Him To Date ‘Older’ Women Than His Past Girlfriends
In the October 19 episode of The Kardashians (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription), Khloé Kardashian goes about hiring a matchmaker to help Scott Disick get back in the dating game. His 11-year-old daughter Penelope was clear about her primary concern, as she and her aunt had the following exchange:
- Khloé: I want to talk to a matchmaker for your dad, but what qualities should we look for in a girl?
- Penelope: Older.
- Khloé: Older than what he’s used to.
- Penelope: Yes.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s middle child made it clear that she does want her dad to have a girlfriend, but she seemed to take issue with the age gap in some of his previous relationships, as he was 15 years older than Sofia Richie and 18 years older than Amelia Hamlin. When Khloé Kardashian said Disick was looking for someone in their 20s or 30s, Penelope objected, telling her dad:
So while maybe the woman who cost Scott Disick his relationship with Penelope’s mother isn’t exactly who she was talking about, at least Chloe Bartoli meets the age requirement.
Scott Disick Seen On Beachy Vacation With Chloe Bartoli
It looks like Scott Disick may have rekindled an old flame for the holidays, as he and 33-year-old Chloe Bartoli were spotted December 27 vacationing in St. Barts. ET reports that the two looked “quite coupley” as they enjoyed the waves from the beach, dined together at one of the island’s restaurants and stayed in the same villa. The nature of their relationship is unknown, however, as Bartoli was thought to still be with her husband, HauteLook founder Adam Bernhard, posting about him on Instagram as recently as October.
Chloe Bartoli and Scott Disick have quite the history, apparently meeting in 2006 around the time he also met Kourtney Kardashian and became a reality TV star as a de facto member of the Kardashian-Jenner family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In 2015, some touchy-feely photos of Bartoli and Disick in Monte Carlo resulted in him and Kourtney breaking up for good.
We’ll have to see if there really is something to this relationship and, more importantly, if Penelope Disick approves. The first four seasons of The Kardashians are now available to stream, and while you’re there, be sure to see what else is new and coming soon to Hulu.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest
By Nick Venable