A Resurfaced Interview Of Diddy Admitting He Went To Therapy After Dating Jennifer Lopez Is Running Around Again As Both Continue To Make The Headlines

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jennifer Lopez are two stars who are even more in the public eye than usual, though for very different reasons. However, the stars had already been connected, as the pair had been in a relationship together for about two years, one that Diddy once said sent him to therapy.

All eyes are on Diddy right now as the rapper and mogul is set to stand trial for racketeering and sex trafficking in federal court. Jennifer Lopez is currently working through her high-profile divorce from Ben Affleck. And because of her previous association with Diddy, she, like many celebrities is under additional scrutiny.

What Diddy Said In Resurfaced Interview

In 2002, Combs was interviewed by Playboy (via Ok Magazine) and it has recently resurfaced as people have continued to dig into the rapper’s past. He admits to going to therapy at various times in his life, including following the end of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. He also admitted to what he called “drastic mood swings” though he denied being bipolar.

Diddy remains incarcerated on federal charges while lawsuits continue to be filed against him by dozens of people claiming wrongdoing. He was originally denied bail but that ruling has been appealed and a new hearing is currently scheduled.

The relationship between Lopez and Combs was huge news while it was going on from 1999-2001. The pair were something of an “It” couple. There are now a lot of questions surrounding the other celebrities who attended the lavish parties thrown by Combs, as it’s unclear who knew what. The fact that Lopez’s former relationship is now under the microscope is coming at a bad time as she’s already dealing with another high-profile split.

Jennifer Lopez Isn’t Talking About Her Relationship With Diddy

Most celebrities who have attended Diddy’s parties have been keeping quiet following the rapper’s arrest. Lopez is one of those who is keeping quiet. And to be fair, she’s dealing with a lot of her own problems.

Lopez ended a summer away from her husband Ben Affleck by officially filing for divorce, a move that had been fully expected following reports of difficulties between the pair. This has now resulted in houses being sold and both Affleck and Lopez trying to navigate work while dealing with the divorce. That also includes Unstoppable a movie in which Lopez stars and Affleck produced, meaning they’re working together even though they’re no longer actually together.

Diddy will certainly remain in the headlines for the next several months. Most recently he was back in court to see evidence gathered in a raid of his cell ruled inadmissible. Diddy is scheduled to go to trial in May. When Lopez’s divorce will be finalized is anybody’s guess.