Rumors Swirled Sabrina Carpenter Asked Taylor Swift’s Permission To Work With Kim Kardashian. What Really Happened

The friendship between Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter has been well-documented, with the “Please Please Please” singer joining Swift for a Kansas City Chiefs game (where Carpenter was ignored by the broadcast alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman ) and their respective boyfriends Travis Kelce and Barry Keoghan having a viral first meeting . So some Swifties were surprised when they saw Carpenter team up with Kim Kardashian for a SKIMS ad. Rumors swirled that the Emails I Can’t Send artist had to ask permission of the Eras Tour star before accepting the campaign, but Carpenter has set the record straight on what really happened.

What Sabrina Carpenter Said About Taylor Swift And The SKIMS Campaign

The opportunity for Sabrina Carpenter to work with SKIMS came after she opened for Taylor Swift on several dates of the Eras Tour, and given Kim Kardashian’s past drama with Swift , the topic came up when Carpenter was interviewed by Rolling Stone . The singer said Swift was supportive of the partnership, telling the magazine:

As much as people want to believe you're tuned into every little thing, I'm not because I'm constantly working. In that scenario, I've been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end. So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do.

While it sounds like Sabrina Carpenter was trying to reassure fans that all was good between her and Taylor Swift, some took the comment to mean that she’d had to ask permission before accepting the SKIMS opportunity.

Sabrina Carpenter Clarifies If She Had To Ask For Taylor Swift’s Permission To Work With Kim Kardashian

The “Espresso” singer certainly called it when she said people were going to keep saying things, and she felt compelled to address how her previous comments were twisted. Sabrina Carpenter gushed over her friend in an interview with Variety , shutting down speculation that she had to get Taylor Swift’s approval on the jobs she takes. Carpenter said:

No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace. The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ — no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.

Sabrina Carpenter does not need Taylor Swift’s approval to collaborate with anyone, and it sounds like the SKIMS campaign was a non-issue between the friends.

Kim Kardashian’s ad, however, wasn’t the first time Sabrina Carpenter’s career crossed paths with someone from the “Cruel Summer” singer’s past. Swifties couldn’t help but point out the Taylor Swift connection when Jake Gyllenhaal hosted Saturday Night Live in May on the same night that Carpenter served as the musical guest. The “All Too Well” references were coming hard and fast from fans of the Presumed Innocent star’s ex-girlfriend, but Carpenter didn’t insert herself into that drama either, disappointing some Swifties who hoped she might change the lyrics at the end of “Nonsense” to recognize the strange circumstances.

Hopefully that aspect of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s friendship has been cleared up to Swifties’ satisfaction, as the latter prepares to release her new album Short n' Sweet on August 23. Swift, meanwhile, always has plenty of projects for Swifties to look forward to .