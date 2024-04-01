'Do I Stick My Hand In There?': That Time Ryan Seacrest Clogged The Toilet While At Kendall Jenner's Graduation Party
The absolute horror!
The relationship between Ryan Seacrest and the Kardashian-Jenner family goes way back, and it was, in fact, the American Idol host who helped them land Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which impacted the entire reality landscape. But even for someone who knew them before they were famous, it’s safe to say that anybody would want to be on their best behavior when invited into Kris Jenner’s home. Unfortunately for Seacrest, however, he’s got quite the story about clogging the toilet at Kendall Jenner’s graduation party — and the lengths he almost went to to avoid a disaster.
Ryan Seacrest has recalled the embarrassing moment several times over the years, with the first time apparently being a 2019 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The host set the scene by explaining that Kris Jenner has an electronic toilet in her bathroom, which is decorated in all black, from the walls to the floors and the toilet itself. That apparently made it hard to find the already-elusive flush button. Seacrest explained:
He felt around and ultimately said he found the flush button, except when he pressed it, “the software was messed up,” the water began to rise. He continued:
I simply cannot imagine the horror of being in Kris Jenner’s house and watching the water rise after trying to flush the toilet. Time is of the essence, too, because you have to figure out how not to let the toilet overflow in just a matter of seconds. I cannot blame Ryan Seacrest for at least having the passing thought that he may have to get hands-on with the situation (even if the thought does make me shudder).
Thankfully, though, there was no overflow, and when Kelly Ripa asked her co-host what he did about the clog, Ryan Seacrest responded simply:
As horrified as I am for the surprise that awaited the Kardashians’ cleaning service, I also completely understand Ryan Seacrest wanting to flee the scene as quickly and quietly as possible following the bathroom snafu. Hopefully he made up for it with a nice graduation gift for Kendall Jenner.
Ryan Seacrest is no longer a part of Live! with Kelly Ripa, but you can still catch him on American Idol at 8 p.m. ET Sundays and Mondays on ABC, before he takes over as the new host of Wheel of Fortune when Pat Sajak retires at the end of the current season. Keep your eye on the 2024 TV schedule for all of the upcoming premiere dates.
