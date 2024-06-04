Sarah Snook Has Landed Her First Post-Succession TV Show, And Fans Of Thrillers Will Be Pleased

Succession was a monster hit for HBO, producing breakout stars like Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook. For Snook, Shiv Roy was the character of a lifetime, as she possessed a tough-as-nails exterior and allowed audiences to see her vulnerabilities as the series went on. Now, the Succession cast member is taking on a new role, as the actress will be leading a new Peacock series titled All Her Fault, which will see her taking on a whole new genre.

According to a report by Variety , Snook’s new Peacock series will feature the Succession alum in the lead role, playing a mother who drops her son off at a playdate. When she returns to retrieve her son, the mother she left him with isn’t there and the woman who answers the door doesn’t have her child. The series will be adapted from the novel of the same name written by Andrea Mara. Megan Gallagher will be the showrunner, and Snook will also receive a producing credit on the project.

This is Snook’s first television role since Succession. After the HBO mega-hit ended in 2023, she signed on to lend her voice the stop-motion Memoir of a Snail movie, and she returned to the theater for a production of The Picture of Dorian Gray in London’s West End. The role won her the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress, and Snook is expected to take the role to Broadway next year.

However, the book-to-screen adaptation of All Her Fault will mark her return to the small screen, a continuation of her post-Succession success. It's a big role, and a major career move for the Australian actress. Snook’s first love seems to be the theater, but thankfully she isn’t leaving her television career behind her.

(Image credit: HBO)

Succession fans will also be excited to see another member of the incredible ensemble cast having a great career after the finale aired last year. We’ve already gotten to watch the ensemble branch out. Matthew Macfadyen is joining the Deadpool & Wolverine cast. Jeremy Strong will appear in the buzzy Trump-centered 2024 film schedule entry, The Apprentice. And Kieran Culkin is already receiving praise for the Jesse Eisenberg-directed drama A Real Pain. The cast is truly killing it, and hopefully, Snook’s role in All Her Fault is just as juicy and complex as her Succession tenure.

A thriller seems like a great direction for Snook, who showcased her high-intensity acting talents on Succession. While the HBO series was more of a family drama/dark comedy than a thriller, the way the characters in the show approached the world they existed within was equally as intense.

Succession had all the hallmarks of a good thriller, twists and turns you never saw coming, characters with sinister motivations, and even a murder. Snook’s experience playing Shiv Roy will likely help her naturally transition into the star leading a Peacock thriller head-on, and I’m looking forward to seeing the Emmy winner back on screen.

