Selena Gomez Just Unfollowed Zayn Malik, The Hadid Sisters (And There's More To This Story)

Selena Gomez has been involved in a couple of feuds in recent months, even taking a break from social media as tensions seemed to flare up again between her and Hailey Bieber. Questions also arose about the state of her friendship with kidney donor Francia Raisa, when the actress dodged a reporter’s questions about the Only Murders in the Building star. Gomez’s recent activity seems to suggest even more drama, as she unfollowed multiple celebs, including Zayn Malik , Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Dua Lipa. So what’s going on?

I guess it’s possible that Selena Gomez was simply doing a little housekeeping and unfollowing people for no reason, but given the specific people who TMZ reported got the ax, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence. The “Calm Down” singer was rumored to be dating former One Direction member Zayn Malik earlier this year, and Malik shares a 2-year-old daughter with Gigi Hadid . Gigi is (of course) Bella Hadid’s sister, so there’s a very obvious connection between the three of them.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa — who expressed interest in collaborating with Selena Gomez last year — dated Gigi and Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid for two years, breaking up in 2021 . So do all roads lead back to the Hadids?

It’s hard to say, but after she and the “Pillowtalk” singer were supposedly seen kissing in a restaurant back in March amid dating rumors (per TMZ), Selena Gomez made it clear that she was unattached earlier this month, when she hilariously yelled that she was single while watching a soccer game (via TikTok).

Selena Gomez boasts 424 million Instagram followers — more than any other woman on the social media platform. She took that title from Kylie Jenner amid Eyebrowgate, when fans accused the Kardashians’ little sister and Hailey Bieber of shading Gomez’s over-laminated eyebrows. Things seem to have settled down between the two of them lately, however, with Bieber liking one of her recent posts and also speaking out against her fans leaving rude comments — a move that Gomez also made several times amid their reported feud.

But that’s not the only supposed beef Selena Gomez has had this year. How I Met Your Father actress Francia Raisa seemed to indicate all was not well between her and the friend who she donated her kidney to in 2017, as she refused to answer any questions about Gomez when walking her dog.

The longtime friendship between the two seemed to hit a snag in November, when Selena Gomez told Rolling Stone that her “only friend in the industry really” was Taylor Swift. That rubbed Francia Raisa the wrong way, understandably, as the actress has talked about how hard her recovery from the transplant surgery was . In response to an E! News social media post on the comment, Raisa responded , “Interesting,” and reportedly unfollowed her friend. Gomez, in turn, reacted to that comment on TikTok, saying, “Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."