Eyebrowgate Over? What’s Gone On With Hailey Bieber And Selena Gomez The Last Few Days

Considering their shared history with Justin Bieber, the internet is constantly curious about the state of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomezs’ relationship. While things reportedly got tense with “ Eyebrowgate ,” it seems like the two might have let bygones be bygones based on their social media actions over the last couple of days.

For a bit of context, earlier this year things got allegedly messy as fans thought Kylie Jenner, a close friend of Bieber, trolled Gomez when she surpassed the reality star as the most followed woman on Instagram. Meanwhile, over on TikTok around the same time, the Only Murders in the Building star made a comment about “accidentally” laminating her eyebrows too much. Then The Kardashians star posted a selfie with words over her eyebrow saying “this was an accident?????,” and then she uploaded a second photo of her and Bieber on FaceTime, both zoomed in on their eyebrows.

While Jenner denied that this post was connected to Gomez, the actress did temporarily deactivate her TikTok. Although, about a month after Eyebrowgate, she seemed to throw an olive branch to Hailey Bieber . The “Lose You To Love Me” singer posted that the social media star had reached out to her saying she had received “death threats.” The "Wolves" singer then went on to make it clear that she does not stand for any “hate or bullying.” Now, it seems like the two actually might be trying to show the public they’re on good terms as Bieber liked an Instagram post from Gomez:

Selena Gomez looked fab in a Christian Dior knit top with a slicked-back bun, hoop earrings and natural glam. Also, the mirrored effect wherever she’s standing, my guess would be an elevator, adds a cool effect to the photos. Many celebs went on to like the photo including Paris Hilton, the singer Alexa Cappelli, and of course, Hailey Bieber.

These photos were posted yesterday, June 12, and on the same day Hailey Bieber uploaded this Instagram story:

While Gomez isn’t directly mentioned in this story, one can’t help but wonder if it’s about her. Bieber noted that she will never “support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments.” She also said that posting hurtful comments does not support her, and she wants “no part of” this culture. Closing out her story she wrote:

Please be nice or don’t say anything.

Again, we don’t know if this is directly connected to everything that’s gone down between her and Selena Gomez. Although, based on their history and the fact that she liked the singer’s post too, it seems like they might really be on better terms now.

A similar event happened last fall, pre-Eyebrowgate, when Bieber and Gomez posed together for a viral photo. Following the post blowing up, a source explained that the two are “more than cordial and just want to remain friendly.” Hopefully, this liking of the actress’s post, and the IG story asking fans to be kind is a true sign that everything is all good between the two women, and we can finally put the alleged Eyebrowgate to rest.