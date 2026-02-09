A Year Ago, Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Revealed Ahead Of Valentine's Day How They Designed Her Gorgeous Ring

Celebrity engagement rings are often the subject of fascination, from Taylor Swift’s massive old mine cut bezel sparkler to Zendaya’s 5-carat diamond from Tom Holland. But one of my personal favorite’s is Selena Gomez’s stunning ring, which drew particular attention when fans learned how personal the design process really was. In an interview given about a year ago, Gomez and beau Benny Blanco opened up about the ring ahead of Valentine’s Day, and I love how much thought went into it.

The pair took part in a conversation for Interview Magazine and opened up about their then-engagement. Blanco famously proposed to Gomez during a Taco Bell picnic, which was absolutely adorable. Gomez shared a first look at her ring after the proposal, and fans were buzzing about how it. It's a marquis cut diamond, which is almost 6 carats, and the band is covered in smaller diamonds as well. According to the couple, designing the ring was a duel effort and Gomez had a lot of say in what the ring looked like. Blanco said:

She showed me designs and I would always throw little hints. I’d be like, ‘Yeah, but if I ever made one, would you want it like this?’ And then she changed her mind halfway through. It used to have huge baguettes on the side and then she was like, ‘I don’t want something that big.’

This makes a lot of sense. Given the centerpiece diamond is so unbelievably striking, the presence of large baguette diamonds on the side might take away from it. With that, it would also make the ring very large on Gomez’s finger and not exactly practical for everyday wear. Gomez said of the original design:

I just think it’s too much.

The ring had already been made with the baguette diamonds and ended up having to be altered. In the end, the final version of the ring is so seamless, that it's hard to even tell it wasn’t the original vision. As for what happened to these stunning baguette diamonds on the ring, Blanco said that he still has them and has an idea on how to still have them turned into meaningful pieces of jewelry. He said:

Yeah, so now I have extra baguettes and we’re going to make earrings for her. She basically has three wedding rings.

I guess when someone's proposing to a multitalented beauty like Selena Gomez, they have to pull out all the stops. And, in Blanco’s case, this meant essentially three engagement rings. I absolutely love the earring idea and the sentiment behind those as well.

The spectacular engagement ring was truly only the beginning for the couple, who also had a spectacular and stylish wedding in September. Insiders who were allegedly present revealed the wedding included Pad Thai , speeches from Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, and barefoot dancing. The whole shindig sounded wonderfully unique and authentic to the happy couple. The duo also wore custom Ralph Lauren, with Gomez hiding a sweet tribute to Blanco within her dress. Her dress design paired beautifully with the ring, showing that the final design was truly the best fit for the pop princess.

When Gomez isn’t showing off her stunning engagement ring, fans can see her on Only Murders in the Building, which is now streamable now with a Hulu subscription. Fans can also check out the couple’s latest musical collaboration, I Said I Love You First, which is streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music.