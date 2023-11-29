Suits Hits A Streaming Setback As Fans Are There For Friends After Matthew Perry’s Death

This has been an interesting year for streaming, as business models – including the permanent removal of content and mass cancellations – have been widely discussed in some circles. One of the biggest topics that’s been discussed is the runaway success of USA Network drama Suits, which emerged as a juggernaut this past summer. It dominated Netflix’s Top 10 list for some time and even dethroned Ozark to earn the Nielsen record for all-time overall streaming. However, the Aaron Korsh-created show just hit a bit of a setback when it comes to the numbers. And all the while, it would seem that fans are truly there for Friends in the wake of Matthew Perry’s death.

What’s Going On With Suits’ Streaming Performance?

Suits has had an impressive run but, of course, all good things must come to an end at some point. Amid the week of October 23 to 29, the show failed to move past one billion minutes viewed, according to Deadline . The program did manage to notch 997 minutes, which is still impressive. Though as a result of that, its 18-week streak of hitting the 1B benchmark has now officially come to an end. Citing Nielsen, the trade explained that the new leader on the board is the Jennifer Lawrence-fronted comedy No Hard Feelings. This entry on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases hit 1.1B minutes stream and was the only title to surpass a billion during this particular week.

It was probably only a matter of time before the legal workplace series was usurped by another production, especially since it had been seeing a streaming decline in recent weeks. Still, one still has to give the show kudos for what it was able to accomplish during its 18 consecutive weeks at the top. I’m not sure about you, but I certainly didn’t have a resurgence for this show on my 2023 bingo card. Even former cast member Meghan Markle admitted it’s “wild” that the series has found new life. Aaron Korsh addressed the newfound popularity as well and chalked it up to several factors, including public interest in Markle (who’s a member of the royal family).

While the streak is over, the impact of Suits’ streaming boom could have long-lasting effects. It was announced amid the buzz that a TV show set within its fictional universe is currently in development. While it’s not a proper revival, one would think that if the program is popular enough, it could warrant such a true blue continuation of the OG series. Few TV offerings can generate this kind of popularity, and the other production we still have to talk about certainly falls in that category.

Friends Saw A Bittersweet Spike Due To Matthew Perry

More on Matthew Perry (Image credit: NBC) 10 Friends Episodes That Made Me A Matthew Perry Fan

While Netflix subscription holders have been checking out the USA Network mainstay, others have more recently been checking out Friends (which is available to Max subscribers ). Per Deadline, the hit NBC sitcom hit No. 7 on Nielsen’s acquired titles list during the October 23 to 29 interval. It garnered 583 million minutes viewed, which can be attributed to the public’s interest in one of Matthew Perry’s best shows after his death. What’s most interesting about this stat is that the actor passed away on October 28, which means those aforementioned minutes were notched in a short window of time.

The celebrated comedy hasn’t seen a streaming tally this high since January 2023. At the end of that month, it earned 600M minutes. This recent surge is a true testament to the love that fans have not only for the show itself but for Matthew Perry, who dazzled as Chandler Bing in various episodes. He left an indelible mark on popular culture and, after seeing these numbers, it seems even clearer that his work won’t be forgotten.

Time will tell how both of the shows discussed here will continue to perform with Nielsen’s streaming rankings. Both have certainly made some noise and, even if they’re not at the top of the hill, it’s possible that they could still be power players for a little while longer.