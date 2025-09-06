A Taylor Sheridan Movie With 87% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Absolutely Crushing On Netflix (As It Should)

Taylor Sheridan is on a roll. The writer, director, and showrunner who built the Yellowstone empire of mainline and spinoff series has already proven he can dominate television, but now one of his best big-screen works is finding new life on streaming. A gripping crime thriller from 2017 is climbing the charts thanks to those with a Netflix subscription , and it more than earns the attention it’s getting.

Currently sitting at a rock-solid 87% on Rotten Tomatoes , millions of subscribers are rediscovering Wind River, many of whom may have missed its initial release, as its No. 5 place in the US Top Ten proves. The film stars Avengers veterans, Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, reuniting the pair outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies for a far grittier story set in the remote, snow-swept landscape of Wyoming.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company, STX Entertainment, Metropolitan Filmexport)

The movie follows Renner’s Cory Lambert, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tracker, who teams up with rookie FBI agent Jane Banner, played by Olsen, to investigate the mysterious murder of a young Native woman on the Wind River Reservation. What begins as a procedural soon becomes a chilling exploration of grief, justice, and survival, punctuated by Sheridan’s signature blend of taut dialogue and gut-punch action sequences.

Upon its release, the film earned widespread praise, with Mike Reyes giving Wind River a four out of five-star review . Many critics pointed to the movie’s haunting atmosphere and sharp storytelling, lauding the television mogul’s ability to craft a mystery that’s both deeply suspenseful and socially resonant. The flick doesn’t just deliver nail-biting tension; it also sheds light on the very real and under-reported crisis of violence against Indigenous women.

Sheridan’s direction is unflinching. He balances quiet, introspective moments with bursts of brutal, shocking violence, always keeping the focus on the human cost of the crime. Combined with Renner’s stoic but vulnerable performance and Olsen’s understated grit, the result is a thriller that lingers long after the credits roll.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

It’s no surprise the film is thriving on Netflix. The Sicario writer’s brand has only grown stronger thanks to his great Paramount original series like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, 1923 and more. Fans hungry for more of his no-nonsense storytelling are diving back into his earlier work, and Wind River is a perfect entry point for those who want to see the DNA of his current empire.

Wind River isn’t just another crime thriller—it really sticks with you. What hits me the hardest about the film is how raw and unrefined it feels. There’s none of that glossy, overproduced vibe you find in so many modern Hollywood dramas. Instead, it dives into grit and honesty, making every moment feel real and relatable. That 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes? Totally deserved, because Wind River has that rare ability to linger with you after watching.

