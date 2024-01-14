‘I Don’t Think Of It As Stealing’: Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Reveals The A+ Items She Snagged From The Set

It’s a well-known fact that actors tend to steal props and costumes from sets they’ve worked on. Ted Lasso was no exception. Now, as the cast reflects on their third (and possibly final) season and prepare to reunite at the Emmys – which airs on the 2024 TV schedule on January 15 – Hannah Waddingham revealed which items of Rebecca’s she snagged, and they are A+.

Since it seems pretty clear that Ted Lasso has come to an end, and will likely not come back, the ensemble told People what they took from the set. This included Rebecca Welton herself, Hannah Waddingham, and of course, she wanted to take the most stylish items, as the Emmy-winner said:

I was constantly asking — first of all, I don’t think of it as stealing. I think it's lovingly rehoming… Actually, my things were not material things. I can't tell you how many times I asked about clothes and shoes and hats and coats, seeing as I chose them anyway.

However, what she ended up with, while small, is so, so meaningful. Waddingham revealed that she took home the little green army man Rebecca is given in Episode 2 of Ted Lasso’s first season. She explained that the small figurine stayed with her over the years as they shot the show, saying:

When you gave me the army man, I kept him zipped in my hero bag, my gray Dolce [& Gabbana] bag, which someone threw across the set one day and I was like, what are you doing?

Adding to her little collection of trinkets that were lovingly rehomed, Hannah Waddinham also said she has the plane ticket Rebecca bought to catch Ted during the Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso as well as a storyboard from the very last scene of one of Apple TV+’s best shows .

Talk about A+ momentos. Whether Ted Lasso continues or not , these are all wonderful items to remember such a special three seasons, from the green army man from Season 1 to the storyboard that likely showed the final montage of the characters moving forward.

Along with Waddingham, other members of the Ted Lasso cast confessed what they stole as well. Jason Sudeikis walked away with the snow globe Keeley gave Ted, Roy Kent’s Chelsea jersey, Henry’s jersey, which he adorably gave to his own son, as well as, and this is probably the most epic thing stolen, the original Believe sign. And of course, he got all this, he is Ted Lasso.

Like Waddingham, other members got some cool trinkets too. Phil Dunster told Popsugar he took a version of the Believe sign, and Brendan Hunt told the same outlet he has the entire Coach Beard outfit. Meanwhile, Brett Goldstein wouldn’t admit that he stole anything, but he did say “one day, Kent’s kit went missing,” meaning he likely stole Roy’s game day fit.

Since it seems highly unlikely that Ted Lasso will return for a fourth season, I’m so happy all these items got “lovingly [rehomed].”