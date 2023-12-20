After The Cast Of Ted Lasso Reunited At SNL, Hannah Waddingham Yelled At Jason Sudeikis About Bringing The Show Back, And Girl, Same

It’s abundantly clear that the cast of Ted Lasso adores each other, and they really love spending time together. So, when they were all in New York City, Jason Sudeikis took them all to his old stomping grounds at Studio 8H to watch a taping of Saturday Night Live. Afterward, an adorable group shot of them was posted to Instagram by Jeremy Swift, and now, Hannah Waddingham is yelling at the co-creator and star of one of Apple TV+’s best shows about bringing the comedy back. And all I have to say about this is girl, same.

The Cast Of Ted Lasso Reunited At Saturday Night Live

Before we get into Hannah Waddingham’s hilarious plea, let’s take a look at the iconic cast photo that came right before. Basically the entire ensemble of Ted Lasso – pictured from left to right: Hannah Waddingham, James Lance, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni, Toheeb Jimoh, Jeremy Swift, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein – attended Kate McKinnon’s episode of SNL. Afterward, the Higgins actor posted an adorable photo of them all to Instagram, and I’m not crying you are:

Following Ted Lasso’s Season 3 finale on the 2023 TV schedule , there’s been a lot of chatter about the show’s future. And while we still don’t know if there will be a spinoff or continuation of Ted Lasso , we do know that the cast cherishes each other. So, with all that in mind, Hannah Waddingham decided to chat about this reunion while making her hopes for the future clear to Jason Sudeikis on national television, and it was iconic.

Hannah Waddingham Opened Up About The Reunion, And She Yelled At Jason Sudeikis About It

While speaking about the majority of the Ted Lasso cast traveling as a "nauseating pack" and showing up at Saturday Night Live during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Waddingham took the opportunity to send a message to the show’s titular star as she exclaimed:

Yeah, we miss it. [Looks into the camera] We miss it, Jason! We miss it Jason, come on!

Yes, Jason! We miss it! While it’s lovely to see the co-stars reunite in real life, there’s no denying how much I miss the show and its loveable cast of characters. I need more Rebecca in my life, and based on this passionate plea, I think this actress does too.

Waddingham is not shy about her love for this ensemble, she even said she wants the Ted Lasso cast to get matching tattoos . Earlier in the interview she spoke again about how much they genuinely adore each other, and how they’ll take any opportunity to be together. The Emmy-winning actress said:

Sometimes I think people think it's contractual that we spend time together so we must maintain that. But, we just, it’s like a feeding frenzy…even things we do like Q&As and stuff, we’re trying to slip out the door to start our evening together, which is so lovely. I think that comes through the camera, and that’s why people have loved Ted [Lasso] so much.

Her passion for the show is infectious, and you can feel the joy radiating off her when she talks about it. You can see her hilarious plea and her kind words about her co-stars in the full interview below:

Now, while Hannah Waddingham seems to want the show to come back based on comments like this, the Rebbeca actress isn’t totally on board for a spinoff . However, she did say in the same breath that “if there were more to come,” she’d “certainly entertain the idea.”

While we sincerely don’t know if Ted Lasso will continue in any capacity, the cast’s adoration for each other is evident, and I’m sure they’ll take any opportunity they get to reunite – whether it be a trip to SNL, a holiday special like the actress’s, the upcoming Emmys or a fundraiser like Thundergong (which Sudeikis and Waddingham sang “Shallow” at recently). Hopefully, after the Emmys, there will be even more sweet reunions like the one we just talked about, and if dreams really do come true, Hannah Waddingham's pleas will become reality.