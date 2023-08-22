Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed Is Still Hanging Around The Richmond Pub From The Show, And I Need To Pay A Visit

Did you know that the pub from Ted Lasso exists in real life? Granted, the AFC Richmond hangout spot is called The Prince’s Head in real life rather than The Crown & Anchor, and the Apple TV+ show used a studio set for the pub’s interior, but if you’re a fan who’s in London, the actual pub is certainly worth visiting. That’s what Nick Mohammed, the actor who plays Nate Shelley, recently did.

Although Nate didn’t frequent The Crown & Anchor like Jason Sudeikis’ title character and Brendan Hunt’s Coach Beard (come to think of it, I don’t remember him ever stepping foot in it), Mohammed took some time out of his day to pose outside of The Prince’s Head, as seen below:

still snooping around… 🤫⚽️ pic.twitter.com/yQWTj4TUVVAugust 19, 2023 See more

Two questions comes to mind after seeing this photo Nick Mohammed shared on Twitter. First, how many of those people are Ted Lasso fans vs. folks just hanging around enjoying a drink at a local establishment? Second, of the Ted Lasso fans in the area, how many noticed Mohammed was hanging around? While his hair certainly darker than the salt and pepper look he was rocking towards the end of Season 2 and the entirety of Season 3, and said hair is mostly covered by a hat, his face is recognizable enough that I imagine he didn’t make it out of the area without at least a few fans recognizing him.

Mohammed’s visit to The Prince’s Head comes nearly three full months after the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale was released to Apple TV+ subscribers. Prior to the big episode dropping, the actor talked with CinemaBlend’s own Riley Utley about how fans should pay close attention to the suits Nate Shelley was wearing in Season 3, and he also among the Ted Lasso actors who shared the lessons they’d learned from Jason Sudeikis during their time together. A few days after the arrival of “So Long, Farewell,” Mohammed shared page one from Nate’s 60-page apology letter to Ted, which the character penned after leaving West Ham and returning to AFC Richmond.

After starting out Season 3 being depicted in a villainous light, Nate Shelley ended the season in a much better place mentally. In addition to him continuing his relationship with Edyta Budnik’s Jade, a hostess from his favorite restaurant, the final minutes of “So Long, Farewell” also showed him mending the “Believe” sign using Kintsugi and looking at his handiwork at the AFC Richmond locker room next to Coach Beard and Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent, the latter of whom was selected to succeed Ted as the team’s manager. It still hasn’t been officially clarified yet whether this episode wrapped up Ted Lasso or if the show could either continue into Season 4 or spawn a spinoff. If it’s the latter, fingers crossed that Mohammed is able to reprise Nate in some capacity, a role for which he’s received two Emmy nominations.

Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more coverage on Ted Lasso and the other best Apple TV+ shows. For a bigger look at the small screen landscape, our 2023 TV schedule is worth perusing.