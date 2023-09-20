Terminal List's Chris Pratt Shares Birthday Love For Co-Star Brother-In-Law Patrick Schwarzenegger, But When Is Season 2 Coming?

The Terminal List may have been renewed by Amazon Prime Video for a second season earlier this year, but Chris Pratt had something else to celebrate recently with one of his co-stars... who also happens to be his brother-in-law. Patrick Schwarzenegger, the younger brother of Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, hit his 30th birthday on September 18, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared some love in a pretty unique way.

Chris Pratt's Birthday Wishes

While Patrick Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt worked together on The Terminal List for those with Amazon Prime subscriptions, Schwarzenegger's character came to a tragic end pretty quickly. With the actor learning what a "brass dance" is the hard way, his character was killed off. For his part, Pratt decided to put a humorous spin on the tragic twist while also shouting out his brother-in-law on his Instagram account. Check it out:

(Image credit: Chris Pratt/Instagram)

Well, it's safe to say that nobody else in the family could wish Patrick Schwarzenegger many happy returns while posing with a prop version of his bloody head! Another of Chris Pratt's photos in honor of his brother-in-law's 30th is a little bit more conventional, but still from the set of The Terminal List:

(Image credit: Chris Pratt/Instagram)

No bloody dismembered dummy head in that photo! Chris Pratt went back to cracking jokes for another pic to celebrate Patrick Schwarzenegger hitting the big 3-0. After deciding to become an actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son may be resigned to angles that aren't always 100% flattering, but perhaps not in birthday posts. Take a look:

(Image credit: Chris Pratt/Instagram)

Patrick Schwarzenegger posted a series of photos from his 30th birthday celebration that are much more flattering. His brother-in-law was present for his birthday meal, along with other members of the family, including the former Terminator star himself:

A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) A photo posted by on

Whether or not Patrick Schwarzenegger returns for Season 2 of The Terminal List remains to be seen, as his character being killed off doesn't mean that he can't appear via flashbacks. The actor will be back on Prime Video as part of the cast of the Gen V TV show, however, as a spinoff of The Boys. As for when The Terminal List will be back, with or without Schwarzenegger's Donny Mitchell... well, let's look at what we know so far.

What About The Terminal List Season 2?

The Terminal List was renewed for Season 2 back in early February, just over half a year after the first season premiered in July 2022. While the first season was based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name, Season 2 will be an adaptation of Carr's best-selling True Believer. At the same time, Prime Video ordered a prequel spinoff with more characters from Carr's works, with Taylor Kitsch starring.

At the time of writing, no premiere date has been announced for Season 2, and we don't have much to go on for speculation other than the events of Jack Carr's novel and Chris Pratt's promise that fans aren't ready for "what we have in store" when he celebrated The Terminal List's anniversary earlier this year. The ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors strike and WGA writers strike presumably mean that plans for the second season have had to be adjusted, and it's safe to say that the show won't be back before the end of the year.

For now, you can always revisit the first season of The Terminal List, with all eight episodes streaming on Amazon Prime Video. There are also plenty of viewing options on the way this fall despite the strikes, and you can find some options on our 2023 TV schedule.