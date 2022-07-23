Pete Davidson Wants A Family, But Are He And Kim Kardashian Preparing To Take That Step? Here’s The Latest

Though he’s known for his deadpan humor on the likes of Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson was not joking around when he said that having a family of his own is his number one dream in life. In that interview, the 28-year-old explained how much of a total “nightmare” he was during his youth in the years after his father’s passing on 9/11, but he’s now “preparing” to be much better for his own little nightmare, so to speak. This seemingly put Kim Kardashian on notice, who has been dating Davidson for about nine months. But is the relatively new couple, in fact, working towards having a kid together?

Technically, Kim Kardashian already has four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Which is a pretty full plate in itself, not to mention filming her Hulu reality series, working toward becoming a lawyer and expanding her billion-dollar business empire. A source for Entertainment Tonight claims that while there have been some talks about a little Kardashian-Davidson baby entering the mix, the two are not quite ready at present for all that, saying:

Kim's kids think Pete is so funny, playful and adore him. Pete definitely wants to be a dad and him and Kim have spoken about that, but they are focused on building their relationship right now.

Part of building their relationship has apparently meant weathering long distance for a time. Pete Davidson has been filming Wizards!, a stoner flick from renowned writer-director David Michôd, in Australia. But Kim Kardashian has made trips down under to see her beau. ET’s source says they’re making “constant efforts” to keep their romance alive despite the frequent stretches of time apart – to include taking much-needed beach vacays together. Wizards!’s production isn’t expected to wrap for some time, though, so there probably won’t be a baby on the horizon for a while at the very least.

Nevertheless, the King of Staten Island actor has been getting in some practice playing the dad role. He was spotted in June taking the TV personality’s son Saint on a shopping trip by himself. According to reports, the hangout caused some friction with Kanye West as a result, who supposedly already took issue with the actor getting Kim and the kids’ initials tattooed on his body. The rapper, his reality star ex and his ex’s new boyfriend were in a major social media beef earlier this year, but it’s evidently fizzled out completely, as West has retreated for the most part from public life (again).

And while Kanye West was seen on Season 1 of The Kardashians, Pete Davidson was decidedly M.I.A. However, a post-credits finale scene hinted that Davidson’s presence was very much on set. The recently dropped Season 2 trailer in fact shows how the new man in Kim’s life had leveled up to on-camera status.

It’s expected that Kanye West and his sex tape heroics will no longer be part of the new season – now that aspiring dad Pete Davidson is more literally in the picture. But alas, baby-making efforts don’t seem to be the number one priority at present from this report, even if it remains the number one dream for Davidson.

Keep up with the latest dynamics of the infamous family and their paramours when Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on September 22 for Hulu subscribers.