Creator Of The Crown Reveals Why He Hasn't Read Prince Harry's Memoir Spare

We know Prince Harry has tuned into The Crown , and he shared his thoughts about it too. Meanwhile, on the flip side, Peter Morgan, the creator of the Netflix drama, has not read the Duke of Sussex’s highly talked about book, Spare. However, he recently revealed his reasoning for not picking up a copy of the memoir in the midst of wrapping up the drama about the Royal Family’s history.

While discussing the upcoming sixth and final season of The Crown , Morgan commented on Prince Harry’s book Spare. Speaking with Variety , the drama’s creator explained why he hasn’t read the royal’s memoir yet, saying:

I’ve not read a word of it. Not that I wouldn’t be interested. But I didn’t want his voice to inhabit my thinking too much. I’ve got a lot of sympathy with him, a lot of sympathy. But I didn’t want to read his book.

There you have it, Morgan hasn’t read Prince Harry’s book that’s full of shocking revelations and allegations, because he didn’t want the royal’s project to impact his "thinking." Considering that the question asked was in regard to whether he picked up the memoir while writing Season 6 of The Crown, it seems like his answer alluded to how he didn’t want the book to impact his own show.

Notably, he also made it very clear that he’s interested in the book, and has nothing against the Duke of Sussex, he simply “didn’t want to read” it.

Following Morgan explaining why he hasn’t read Prince Harry’s book that took the internet by storm , he was asked about his thoughts on the royal watching his show. The article noted that the prince has joked about how he “fact-checks” the series, and while on The Late Late Show , the Duke of Sussex said he is “more comfortable” with the show than he is with tabloids writing stories about him and his family.

Considering The Crown’s final season is right around the corner on the 2023 TV schedule , it’ll be interesting to see if Prince Harry, or any of the Royal Family, tune into it.

This season will show Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship, and Prince Harry will be in the episodes too. It will take place during the two princes' coming-of-age years. With a time jump between the first and second part of the season, they’ll each be played by two actors. For Part 1, William will be played by Rufus Kampa and Harry will be portrayed by Fflyn Edwards. Then, in Part 2, Ed McVey will play the older prince and Luther Ford will take on the younger one.