The Golden Globes May Have Done Selena Gomez A Little Dirty, But Benny Blanco's Sweet Take More Than Made Up For It

Selena Gomez has been on an incredible streak for, well, most of her life at this point, but the Only Murders in the Building superstar has really been making waves over the past few years. She was even nominated for her hit mystery/comedy for those with a Hulu subscription , as well as her work in Emilia Pérez (which can be seen with your Netflix subscription ), but while Gomez was not among the Golden Globe winners recently and was done a little dirty by the award show, at least Benny Blanco’s sweet take more than makes up for it.

What Did Benny Blanco Say About Selena Gomez After Her Double Golden Globes Losses?

If you haven’t been paying much attention to Selena Gomez lately (shame on you if that’s the case, but I digress…) not only is the “Same Old Love” singer currently a newly-minted billionaire who’s at the top of her game professionally, but she’s also newly engaged to music producer/songwriter Benny Blanco . The duo seem to have the sweetest love story going on , and while Gomez didn’t win either of the Golden Globes she was nominated for, Blanco’s Instagram comment about his time at the show with her more than makes up for it:

(Image credit: Benny Blanco Instagram)

Awwwwww! Isn’t this just the best? Blanco knows exactly how lucky he is, and has never been shy about letting the whole world know that he’s “got the hottest chick in the game.” I certainly hope that all this vocal love and support continues, because in this crazy-ass world that we live in it’s just nice to see that some people actually care about each other, and consider their partners their “award.”

The Golden Globes were, as noted, a big night for the former child star . Gomez was nominated for both of her current roles, leading Only Murders in the Building as Mabel and for her supporting part in the film Emilia Pérez. Now, lest you think that her losing both awards (to Hacks’ Jean Smart and her Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña, respectively) is what really counts as the singer/actress/Rare Beauty brand creator/cooking series host being done dirty by the award show, oh, no. That kinda thing is just par for the course when you get nominated for stuff, so an entertainment industry veteran like Gomez was likely prepared for that possibility.

What really sucked (from an outsider perspective anyway) was having both of her categories be awarded not only back-to-back, but as the first and second awards of the whole shebang! So, not long after giving us Disney Princess vibes on the red carpet , Gomez sat down and was hit with the one/two punch of losing twice within a few minutes. Can we at least get her in the Guinness World Records for this?

It was truly unfortunate that the talented lady lost out on both awards, but something tells me that she left the show still feeling pretty grateful.