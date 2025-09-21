Nearly 4 Years After Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Ended, Insiders Allege What’s Going On Behind Closed Doors: ‘No Real Friends’
Is Britney OK?
It's been four years since Britney Spears was freed from the contraints of her conservatorship. Fans have been thrilled to see the former pop star experience things like driving and even just wearing a nightgown, which she reportedly couldn’t in the 13 years prior. However, there’s also been some concern about her well-being, her exorbitant vacation spending and worries that she’s no longer protected. With that, insiders have opened up about what allegedly goes on behind closed doors.
Fans can often catch Britney Spears dancing (even through wardrobe malfunctions) on social media, but insiders are apparently concerned that she doesn’t get out of her house much. She’s also alone, Page Six sources allege, with the only people around her being the ones on her payroll. They said:
Britney Spears has explained why she never goes out, sarcastically recalling the chaotic hotel incident with Paul Soliz that left her with a gnarly foot injury. But since her on-off relationship with him apparently ended, and after her split from husband Sam Asghari in 2023, Spears is now allegedly by herself most of the time (though she has reunited with her son Jayden in recent months).
Sources claim the people closest to her want to help but that Britney Spears doesn’t realize that anything is wrong. Because she is no longer under her conservatorship, mental evaluations are no longer required. One source said:
The police have been called to check on the “...Baby One More Time” singer in the past — including when a video of her dancing with knives went viral — but as far as trying to get Britney Spears to seek help, there isn’t legally much anyone can do, said another insider:
The source pointed out that there was no continued care program ordered when she was released from the conservatorship. Britney Spears is not required to go to therapy and she allegedly doesn’t think she has a problem. The insider said:
It’s hard to hear that after fighting so long to be free of her father’s conservatorship, Britney now may need help that she’s not getting. Fans will definitely continue to keep an eye on her social media with hopes that she is OK.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.