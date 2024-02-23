The Kardashians Post Throwback Pics In Honor Of Dad Robert Kardashian On What Would Have Been His 80th Birthday
'You would be so proud'
Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003 — years before his four children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob skyrocketed to fame on E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians — but his presence has always been felt nonetheless. Numerous home videos that were captured by the Kardashian patriarch have been shown on their reality series, and in honor of what would have been his 80th birthday, the now-Hulu stars paid tribute to Robert by sharing even more throwback photos from their childhood.
Kim Kardashian’s father was famous in his own right, stepping into the national spotlight as part of O.J. Simpson’s legal team during the infamous 1995 murder trial. Robert died of esophageal cancer at the age of 59, and more than 20 years later, his children continue to honor their father each February 22. Khloé Kardashian posted a slideshow of images as she said she’s chosen to be thankful for the 19 years she got with him rather than be sad. You can see her pics below:
Kourtney Kardashian, the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, also posted a couple of photos of her with her dad. She fondly recalled their movie nights and how Robert made everything they did together fun. Her Instagram tribute read:
Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker — who visited Robert Kardashian’s grave to get a blessing before proposing — commented on the sweet post that Robert is Kourtney’s “guardian angel.”
The overflowing of love continued from Kim Kardashian, who lamented the fact that Robert Kardashian never got to meet his grandchildren and said she doesn’t take the memories that they created for granted. The SKIMS boss shared an old pic of her, Khloé and Robert hitting the slopes:
Rob Kardashian said he still misses his father, with Khloé weighing in on her brother’s Instagram tribute to, “Look for his signs” that their dad is with them every day. Rob wrote:
Despite the fact that Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian were divorced at the time of his death, the famous momager has never had anything but kind words to say about her ex-husband, and she also posted on Instagram Stories a vintage portrait of their family of six, as she told Robert how proud he would be if he could see their kids now:
The pain of losing a parent can be something that never quite goes away, and the Kardashian kids have opened up several times over the years about how they were affected by Robert’s death. There’s no arguing what an important figure he was in their lives, and it’s sweet to see such heartfelt tributes and cute throwback pics in honor of his 80th birthday.
As we wait for new episodes of The Kardashians to hit the 2024 TV schedule, be sure to check out what else is new and coming soon to Hulu.
