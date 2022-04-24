The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: 8 Great Celebrity Voice Cameos In Season 1

Let me tell you - I thrived off of The Proud Family when I was a kid. I loved that show to pieces and enjoyed every family message, hilarious bit, and all around great characters up until the show ended. It’s a fantastic animated show centered on a wonderful Black family , and will surely make anyone love these funny members of the Proud family. So, imagine my excitement when I found out that The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder was coming to Disney+.

To say I was eager to see what the show had to offer with a more grown-up Penny and a new atmosphere is an understatement, and the moment that it premiered on the popular streaming platform, I was watching it from day one. From that first episode, I’ve noticed so many fun cameos from celebrities that are truly hilarious to re-watch, so here are my top eight celebrity voice cameos from The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 1.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Lil Nas X (June Bug)

While his cameo in the season finale of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder was short, I have to put it on here for the fact that it made for good entertainment. When the Proud family visits family in Oklahoma, they get caught up in the wrangling business, and you can clearly hear Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” in the background as Oscar (the father) tries to wrangle horses.

His character, June Bug, is seen only for a little while, saying "I'm the only one that plays guitar around there." It’s certainly a fun little cameo that, if you recognize his voice, you can clearly tell that is him, without a doubt.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Tina Knowles (Ms. Gina)

It seems the drama that Tina Knowles had with Disney+ is over with, as she actually had a guest spot on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder in the episode, “Raging Bully.” Here, she plays Ms. Gina, the owner of a fancy hair salon that no one can ever seem to get an appointment at. That is, everyone but Suga Mama, whom Ms. Gina always makes time for.

It’s a hilarious cameo and one that I really enjoy, as you can really tell that Knowles connected with the character and had a super fun time recording it.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Eva Longoria (Melrose Avanúñez)

Eva Longoria has been a big name in Hollywood for some time, from her starring role in the Desperate Housewives cast , to taking on new TV and movie roles over the last few years. She decided to step back into the voice-over world with a cameo in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, when she voiced Melrose Avanúñez in the episode, “A Quinceañera to Remember.”

There’s just something about her voice that makes me smile, but her character, Melrose, is the opposite, as she clashes with everyone at LaCienega Boulevardez’s party and makes everyone’s life a living hell, which further shows her voice-acting talents. I also especially like that she was a part of an episode that really took the focus away from Penny, giving other characters the chance to shine more.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Lamorne Morris (Himself)

As a New Girl fan who loved Lamorne Morris as part of the New Girl cast , I have to say, him in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder was something I didn’t know I needed. His guest cameo, where he plays himself, in the episode, “When You Wish Upon a Roker” (which also guest-stars Al Roker), is just perfect.

Morris is the lead of a hip-hop musical based on the life of Benedict Arnold - you know exactly what this is parodying, and yes, it is indeed Hamilton, the smash hit that was released on Disney+ in 2020 for the world to see. It’s hilarious to see him in this role and I personally wished we had gotten more of this parody than we did. I would have listened to a whole soundtrack of just Lamorne Morris rapping.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Lizzo (Herself)

Hands down, this was one of the best cameos of the season, specifically because Lizzo sounded like she was having the time of her life recording this.

Lizzo has been making headlines for the last several years, whether that be from her hosting SNL to going viral when she shared her DM’s with Chris Evans , you just can’t not love this performer, which is why she was the perfect choice to guest star as herself in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, during the episode, “Snackland.”

Her role is perfect, where she comforts Penny after her friends replace her in a group because they didn’t like her voice. Lizzo, who was in the area, comforts Penny and tells her to embrace her voice in her own Lizzo-way, truly inspiring me, as well, to embrace who I am. The queen of self-confidence, that is exactly who Lizzo is.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Tiffany Haddish (Ms. Hill)

When I think of Tiffany Haddish, I always instantly think comedy. Haddish has so many hilarious movies and TV roles that it’s not a surprise that she’s also in the voice-acting world, as her personality leaks through and shines in any character that she does. That’s the case for her cameo in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, in the episode, “Home School.”

Here, she voices Ms. Hill, a substitute teacher for Penny, who has a surprising backstory - that she lives in the teacher’s lounge rather than a home, and Penny learns about the lesson of being grateful for the home that she lives in - because not everyone else can have a nice home like she does. It’s a great cameo for Haddish, as it not only teaches a valuable lesson, but shows off her voice-acting skills wonderfully.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Bretman Rock (Makeup Boy)

If you follow YouTube creators, like I have for many years, this name probably sounds pretty familiar. Bretman Rock is a famous influencer who is known for his killer makeup looks, which is what made me so excited to see him guest-star in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, in the episode, “Bad Influence(r).”

He plays a character called Makeup Boy, an influencer whom everyone seems to be obsessed with besides Penny, who sees through his tactics, and finds a way to get him canceled by getting famous herself. As someone who has grown up in this cancel culture and makeup guru world on YouTube, it is hilarious to see it come to life on television, and honestly, Bretman Rock was the perfect person to play that role. I especially love that Makeup Boy isn't even upset that he was canceled near the end - he instead thanks Penny for making him remember his roots. Just perfect.

(Image credit: Disney+)

CeeLo Green (Shuggie)

Last but not least, we have CeeLo Green, a legend in the music industry, who guest-starred on the pilot episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, called “New Kids on the Block.” In this episode, Green plays Shuggie, a panda. That’s right, you heard me, a panda.

It’s a stupid-funny cameo, where Shuggie insists to Penny and Maya (someone she’s trying to be friends with) that he doesn’t want to be saved even though everyone assumes he wants to be. He’s happy just being who and where he is and doesn’t need people to assume he wants to be anywhere else. Green’s voice was the best choice for Shuggie, as he not only gives an attitude to the panda but sings a fun song that shows off his vocals, too.