The Theory Behind Taylor Swift Rocking All Those Reputation Outfits Recently

Taylor Swift adores a theme, and she loves to stick to it. Over the years she’s used her public appearances to show off looks that allude to the project she just released or music she’s about to drop. Over the last few months it’s become abundantly clear that out of all Swift’s upcoming projects , the re-release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is likely next. One of the reasons we can say this with confidence is because of the “Delicate” singer’s streetwear and overall style as it heavily hints at the idea that Rep is coming soon.

So, with that in mind, here’s the theory behind Taylor Swift’s recent fashion choices, and how they seemingly actively point to the eventual re-release of her sixth album.

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

How Has Taylor Swift Been Dressing Recently Is So Rep-Coded

Taylor Swift has been rocking black and sparkly looks for months now that seem to point toward the re-release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

For example, her VMA dress (pictured at the top of this story) from September was a black number from Versace according, to Harper’s Bazaar , and she complimented it with statement gold and silver jewelry and a wavy hairdo that gives big Rep energy.

Then, a few weeks later, Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce made cameos on SNL, and the “End Game” singer wore a black fit that featured gold embellishments, which you can see above. The casual yet sophisticated look is so Reputation.

Obviously, there are quite a few examples of Swift harnessing that Rep energy in her style. However, the black dress she wore to the premiere of Poor Things really highlights this point:

(Image credit: Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Then, for her birthday in December, the “Getaway Car” singer wore a sparkly black mini dress that was so Rep-coded, I couldn’t take it:

(Image credit: Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Honestly, we’ve seen so many black looks at this point, that it’s become clear that Taylor Swift’s fashion choices are no coincidence, she’s choosing to wear the same colors. And this is why Swifties are fully convinced that it’s a hint that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is coming very soon.

(Image credit: Neflix)

What Taylor Swift Has Said About Reputation (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift was named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, and in the story all about the artist’s insanely successful year, they spoke about everything from her Eras Tour workout routine to the re-release of Reputation – which is what we need to focus on. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer even teased that the vault tracks on the upcoming album are “fire,” which means we’re in for a treat!

On top of that, she also spoke about the vibe of Reputation and the fan reaction to it. She explained:

It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure. I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, sick snakes and strobe lights.

Along with speaking about the upcoming album, Swift’s photo shoot for this story was also very Rep-coded. Take a look at the Time cover, and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about:

A post shared by TIME (@time) A photo posted by on

So, along with all the looks we discussed earlier, this photoshoot was also loaded with imagery that evoked Reputation energy, and it was done primarily through the "Don't Blame Me" singer's black outfits and tousled, curly hair.

(Image credit: Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)

Taylor Swift Did The Same Thing For 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift’s past fashion choices are vital to understanding the greater style theory surrounding Reputation (Taylor’s Version). The most recent, and related, example is how she dressed leading up to and right after the re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) .

There were blue outfits everywhere, but specifically on the Eras Tour. On the night she announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) she donned new blue fits for quite a few of her sets, leading to the confirmation that the project was coming. Then, at the premiere of the Eras Tour concert film, which took place a couple of weeks before 1989’s release, she wore a gorgeous light blue gown (pictured above).

Overall, we can learn a lot from Swift’s fashion, and the motto for Reputation is “There will be no explanation, just Reputation.” Therefore, it seems possible that all these black fits are the biggest (and most solid) hint we have leading up to the announcement of her highly anticipated re-release.