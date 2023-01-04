Tracee Ellis Ross Has Landed Her Next Black-ish Follow-up, Opposite Eddie Murphy This Time

The cast of black-ish has kept busy since the series finale aired on ABC last spring, and that's definitely been true for series co-lead Tracee Ellis Ross. She's made a lot of plans, and details are gradually coming to light. Now, it looks like the veteran actress has landed another follow-up to her work on the sitcom. And this production is a major deal, as it will see her star alongside comedy icon Eddie Murphy.

The High Note star and the 48 Hrs. icon are getting into the holiday spirit this year as co-stars in the Christmas comedy Candy Cane Lane, per Variety. This will mark the first time the two A-listers have starred together in a project. Their roles are currently unknown, as plot details are being kept under wraps. The Christmas-themed movie will also serve as the second movie in Eddie Murphy's first-look deal with Amazon Studios following Coming 2 America. The comedian has had his hands full as, he's already booked two Netflix films – You People (a two-hander with Jonah Hill) and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. The former is set to debut this year, while a release date has not been announced for the latter as of this writing.

Interestingly, Candy Cane Lane is inspired by true events, with screenwriter Kelly Younger basing the film’s plot on holiday experiences from his childhood. The film will also mark a reunion between Murphy and director Reginald Hudlin, who helmed the 1992 cult classic Boomerang. Murphy and Hollywood super producer Brian Grazer will produce the film through the actor's eponymous production company and Imagine Entertainment.

The upcoming comedy is just the latest project Tracee Ellis Ross has joined since finishing her work on black-ish. The TV and film actress just recently produced the acclaimed Hulu docuseries The Hair Tales, and she’s even venturing into the world of podcasting via the anthology series I Am America.

Also, before starring in the holiday-themed film, viewers will see the Rainbow Johnson actor in an untitled big-screen production that's based on the 2001 novel Erasure. She'll be part of an all-star cast that features No Time to Die’s Jeffrey Wright, This is Us alum Sterling K. Brown, and Barbie cast member Issa Rae. She’s attached to another film, Cold Copy, as well, though little info is available on it right now. In addition, Ross will be heard as beloved Daria character Jodie Landon in the spinoff film Jodie, which is currently in production.

All of this is exciting, but the sheer thought of Tracee Ellis Ross and Eddie Murphy teaming up for a movie is just so exciting. It'll be very fun to see how they interact with one another. Both are impeccable comedic stars and can possibly bring the best out of each other in a production like this. Hopefully, it won't be too long before we get more details on Candy Cane Lane.

While you wait for additional information on Candy Cane Lane, grab an Amazon Prime Video subscription so you'll be able to watch it when it drops. Also, look over our 2023 movie schedule to learn about the upcoming flicks are hitting theaters and streaming platforms this year. Those feeling nostalgic for Tracee Ellis Ross’s work on black-ish can also watch every season of the ABC sitcom using a Disney+ subscription.