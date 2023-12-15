Travis Barker Actually Sold A Pair Of His Blood-Spattered Used Shoes For $4,000, And The Description Is Wild

This year has been a big one for Travis Barker, as he and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their first child together , and he embarked on an international tour with his band Blink 182. One lucky fan will be able to keep a souvenir of this milestone chapter of the drummer’s life — and a bit of his DNA, too, apparently — after purchasing a pair of Barker’s blood-spattered shoes for a whopping $4,000. Yes, the Vans do come with his actual blood on them, as promised in the wild product description.

Travis Barker is allowing fans the opportunity to take home a piece of Blink 182’s reunion tour through the authenticated collectibles site Trophy. The drummer’s collection features plenty of memorabilia, including the bloody kicks, for which the item listing reads:

You can almost step inside Travis Barker's shoes with his blood soaked Vans worn throughout his 2023 World Tour. These kicks are encased in a museum-grade acrylic Trophy Case and comes ready to display.

The description for the Vans Vault x Mastermind World Shoes went on to specify “Featuring Real Blood Spatter!” I’m not sure who the buyer of the $4,000 shoes was, but hopefully they didn’t actually step into Travis Barker’s size 9.5s. You wouldn’t want to risk messing up the splatter!

In addition to the shoes, Travis Barker also sold a pair of “ Blood Stained Dickies ” for a cool $6,000. A photo on the item listing shows the drummer wearing the pants in question on October 16, as the finger that he injured earlier in the year seemingly pours blood onto his lap. That bloodstain remained proudly unwashed, apparently, garnering a pretty penny from one lucky Blink 182 fan.

A few people were also able to purchase “ Bloody Drumsticks ” for $1,500 and a couple of different sizes of blood-spattered drum heads for $1,500 and $2,000 apiece, which were autographed by Travis Barker and mounted in a display case. All of the Trophy items included certificates of authenticity, because when you’re dealing with bloody memorabilia, it’s important to know whose DNA is displayed in your home.

This isn’t the first time The Kardashians star has gotten creative when it comes to merchandising. Earlier in 2023 he partnered with the Liquid Death canned water company for “ Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kits ,” playing off the name of Blink 182’s 1999 album. Travis Barker appeared nude in a hilarious promo video for the kits, claiming that Liquid Death water enemas were his secret to becoming a rock star and marrying the girl of his dreams.