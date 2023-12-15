Travis Barker Actually Sold A Pair Of His Blood-Spattered Used Shoes For $4,000, And The Description Is Wild
One man's trash is another man's treasure.
This year has been a big one for Travis Barker, as he and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their first child together, and he embarked on an international tour with his band Blink 182. One lucky fan will be able to keep a souvenir of this milestone chapter of the drummer’s life — and a bit of his DNA, too, apparently — after purchasing a pair of Barker’s blood-spattered shoes for a whopping $4,000. Yes, the Vans do come with his actual blood on them, as promised in the wild product description.
Travis Barker is allowing fans the opportunity to take home a piece of Blink 182’s reunion tour through the authenticated collectibles site Trophy. The drummer’s collection features plenty of memorabilia, including the bloody kicks, for which the item listing reads:
The description for the Vans Vault x Mastermind World Shoes went on to specify “Featuring Real Blood Spatter!” I’m not sure who the buyer of the $4,000 shoes was, but hopefully they didn’t actually step into Travis Barker’s size 9.5s. You wouldn’t want to risk messing up the splatter!
In addition to the shoes, Travis Barker also sold a pair of “Blood Stained Dickies” for a cool $6,000. A photo on the item listing shows the drummer wearing the pants in question on October 16, as the finger that he injured earlier in the year seemingly pours blood onto his lap. That bloodstain remained proudly unwashed, apparently, garnering a pretty penny from one lucky Blink 182 fan.
A few people were also able to purchase “Bloody Drumsticks” for $1,500 and a couple of different sizes of blood-spattered drum heads for $1,500 and $2,000 apiece, which were autographed by Travis Barker and mounted in a display case. All of the Trophy items included certificates of authenticity, because when you’re dealing with bloody memorabilia, it’s important to know whose DNA is displayed in your home.
This isn’t the first time The Kardashians star has gotten creative when it comes to merchandising. Earlier in 2023 he partnered with the Liquid Death canned water company for “Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kits,” playing off the name of Blink 182’s 1999 album. Travis Barker appeared nude in a hilarious promo video for the kits, claiming that Liquid Death water enemas were his secret to becoming a rock star and marrying the girl of his dreams.
While we can assume that’s not entirely true, one can’t argue that it’s been a good year for the Barkers. After publicly struggling with fertility, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to a baby boy, making Rocky Thirteen Barker the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family tree. You can keep up with what’s going on with the drummer and his famous in-laws by streaming The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
