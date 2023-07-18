Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Admits She Doesn't 'Like The Kardashians,' But Says It Doesn't Matter

It’s been 15 years since Travis Barker ’s divorce from Shanna Moakler was finalized, but the Celebrity Big Brother alum will always be tied to him because of their children together. Whether she likes it or not, that also means she’ll always be tied to Barker’s wife — Kourtney Kardashian — and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family . Moakler’s relationship with the reality TV stars has always been a contentious one, and she’s thrown shade as often as she’s attempted to take the high road. Recently she straight-up admitted that she doesn’t like the Kardashians, but she also mentioned why it ultimately doesn’t matter.

Shanna Moakler played it coy when speaking about her ex-husband’s in-laws, as he prepares to welcome his first child with Kourtney Kardashian after a public struggle to conceive. Moakler didn’t go into the “why” of it all, but admitted her distaste for the Hulu stars, as she told Page Six :

I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won’t get into, but as long as he’s happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that’s all I care about.

Shanna Moakler’s three children — son Landon and daughter Alabama, who she shares with Travis Barker, and Atiana, whose father is Oscar De La Hoya — have always been close to Kourtney Kardashian, as she and Barker were friends and neighbors for years before their relationship turned romantic. The former Miss USA expressed similar sentiments back when they did get together, saying that her kids’ happiness was her top priority , and as long as the Kardashians were good to them, she was fine with it.

When it comes to the milestone moments in her ex-husband’s life, Shanna Moakler always seems to play nice, offering her “ congratulations to the happy couple ” after their quickie Las Vegas nuptials last year. She also said she was really happy for her ex after their big Blink-182 concert pregnancy reveal .

That classy approach, however, follows a lot of drama between Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and Shanna Moakler — including accusations that the Blink-182 drummer hooked up with Kim Kardashian while they were still married (a claim Kim has denied ). She also alleges the Kardashians were “destroying” her family and alienating her kids from her.

The recent well-wishes for the couple's pregnancy, as well, came just months after Shanna Moakler shaded Kourtney Kardashian for posting Landon, Alabama and Atiana on her social media, after a fan suggested that Travis Barker owed his ex-wife an apology for his and Kourtney’s Hulu wedding special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis.