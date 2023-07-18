Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Admits She Doesn't 'Like The Kardashians,' But Says It Doesn't Matter
The drummer's ex-wife shares more thoughts on Kourtney's family.
It’s been 15 years since Travis Barker’s divorce from Shanna Moakler was finalized, but the Celebrity Big Brother alum will always be tied to him because of their children together. Whether she likes it or not, that also means she’ll always be tied to Barker’s wife — Kourtney Kardashian — and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Moakler’s relationship with the reality TV stars has always been a contentious one, and she’s thrown shade as often as she’s attempted to take the high road. Recently she straight-up admitted that she doesn’t like the Kardashians, but she also mentioned why it ultimately doesn’t matter.
Shanna Moakler played it coy when speaking about her ex-husband’s in-laws, as he prepares to welcome his first child with Kourtney Kardashian after a public struggle to conceive. Moakler didn’t go into the “why” of it all, but admitted her distaste for the Hulu stars, as she told Page Six:
Shanna Moakler’s three children — son Landon and daughter Alabama, who she shares with Travis Barker, and Atiana, whose father is Oscar De La Hoya — have always been close to Kourtney Kardashian, as she and Barker were friends and neighbors for years before their relationship turned romantic. The former Miss USA expressed similar sentiments back when they did get together, saying that her kids’ happiness was her top priority, and as long as the Kardashians were good to them, she was fine with it.
When it comes to the milestone moments in her ex-husband’s life, Shanna Moakler always seems to play nice, offering her “congratulations to the happy couple” after their quickie Las Vegas nuptials last year. She also said she was really happy for her ex after their big Blink-182 concert pregnancy reveal.
That classy approach, however, follows a lot of drama between Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and Shanna Moakler — including accusations that the Blink-182 drummer hooked up with Kim Kardashian while they were still married (a claim Kim has denied). She also alleges the Kardashians were “destroying” her family and alienating her kids from her.
The recent well-wishes for the couple's pregnancy, as well, came just months after Shanna Moakler shaded Kourtney Kardashian for posting Landon, Alabama and Atiana on her social media, after a fan suggested that Travis Barker owed his ex-wife an apology for his and Kourtney’s Hulu wedding special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis.
At least everybody knows where everybody stands in this relationship, since they all will remain in each other’s lives. Shanna Moakler may not be tuning into new episodes of The Kardashians, but you still can, with new episodes available to stream each Thursday with a Hulu subscription. And while you’re there, be sure to check out some of the other best Hulu Original shows. You can also keep up to date on all of the upcoming TV premieres with our 2023 TV schedule.
