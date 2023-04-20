How Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Reacted After Fan Claimed He And Kourtney Kardashian Owe Her ‘Huge Apology’ For Wedding Special
Old wounds have been reopened.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has seemed lukewarm at best since their friendship turned romantic a couple of years ago. The Celebrity Big Brother cast member previously has accused the Kardashians of destroying her family, and it seems like the release of Kravis’ wedding special ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis on Hulu, may have reopened some old wounds. When fans commented that Moakler was owed an apology from her ex-husband and his wife for some of the comments made on the show, she responded with some subtle shade.
The reality TV stars’ new special, which is available to fans with a Hulu subscription, takes viewers behind the scenes of their three 2022 wedding ceremonies. Some of the comments seemed to rub Shanna Moakler’s followers the wrong way, and she seemingly felt the same, as she liked the following comment someone left on a recent Instagram post:
Those two sentiments definitely were uttered on ‘Til Death Do Us Part, though other commenters said it was the fatal 2008 plane crash that was the “hell” Travis Barker had been through — and it was even discussed on the wedding special how he and his son Landon Barker were both still afraid to fly. In response to another comment (which has since been deleted) about Kourtney Kardashian apparently calling herself a “mom of six,” Shanna Moakler wrote:
Shanna Moakler shares two children with Travis Barker — Landon and Alabama — from their four-year marriage, which ended in 2008. Barker also remained close to his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, who Moaker shares with her ex Oscar De La Hoya. All three were present for Kravis’ Italian nuptials last May — in addition to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, who she shares with Scott Disick. You can see Moakler's post (and all the comments) below:
A post shared by Shanna Moakler (@shannamoakler) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
At the time of Kourtney and Travis' wedding in Italy, Shanna Moakler had wished them “a lovely marriage,” and called it a beautiful gesture that her kids were included in the celebration. She had a similar response to their Las Vegas wedding, as she congratulated the happy couple.
However, the kind words followed lots of shade and accusations from the actress. Shanna Moakler had a sarcastic response when their reality show The Kardashians was announced, and she has also accused Kim Kardashian of having an affair with Travis Barker while they were still married.
Shanna Moakler may have taken the high road after her ex-husband got remarried, but it’s clear there’s still some negativity simmering beneath the surface that the wedding special seems to have dredged up. If you want to see more Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, ‘Til Death Do Us Part is available for streaming now, and Season 3 of The Kardashians is set to hit the 2023 TV schedule on Thursday, May 25.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest