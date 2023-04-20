How Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Reacted After Fan Claimed He And Kourtney Kardashian Owe Her ‘Huge Apology’ For Wedding Special

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has seemed lukewarm at best since their friendship turned romantic a couple of years ago. The Celebrity Big Brother cast member previously has accused the Kardashians of destroying her family , and it seems like the release of Kravis’ wedding special ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis on Hulu, may have reopened some old wounds. When fans commented that Moakler was owed an apology from her ex-husband and his wife for some of the comments made on the show, she responded with some subtle shade.

The reality TV stars’ new special, which is available to fans with a Hulu subscription , takes viewers behind the scenes of their three 2022 wedding ceremonies. Some of the comments seemed to rub Shanna Moakler’s followers the wrong way, and she seemingly felt the same, as she liked the following comment someone left on a recent Instagram post:

I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. ‘He's been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness

Those two sentiments definitely were uttered on ‘Til Death Do Us Part, though other commenters said it was the fatal 2008 plane crash that was the “hell” Travis Barker had been through — and it was even discussed on the wedding special how he and his son Landon Barker were both still afraid to fly . In response to another comment (which has since been deleted) about Kourtney Kardashian apparently calling herself a “mom of six,” Shanna Moakler wrote:

she post more of my kids then her own lol

Shanna Moakler shares two children with Travis Barker — Landon and Alabama — from their four-year marriage, which ended in 2008. Barker also remained close to his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, who Moaker shares with her ex Oscar De La Hoya. All three were present for Kravis’ Italian nuptials last May — in addition to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, who she shares with Scott Disick. You can see Moakler's post (and all the comments) below:

At the time of Kourtney and Travis' wedding in Italy, Shanna Moakler had wished them “a lovely marriage,” and called it a beautiful gesture that her kids were included in the celebration. She had a similar response to their Las Vegas wedding , as she congratulated the happy couple.

However, the kind words followed lots of shade and accusations from the actress. Shanna Moakler had a sarcastic response when their reality show The Kardashians was announced, and she has also accused Kim Kardashian of having an affair with Travis Barker while they were still married.