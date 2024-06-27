Travis Kelce Put Out A Video Supporting Footlong Cookies, But Fans Can’t Stop Calling Out The Cookie Faker Standing Next To Him

Obviously, Travis Kelce has been making more news than usual in the past year. With the Kansas City Chiefs star now having been in a relationship with Taylor Swift for nearly that long, Swifties can’t get enough news on how Tayvis is handling their long-distance romance , and them supporting each other publicly, like when Kelce joined Swift on stage recently . So, I don’t think he’ll much mind the fact that after he put out a video supporting footlong cookies, fans can’t stop calling out the cookie faker standing next to him.

I have no idea what it’s like to be famous enough that Taylor Swift is inspired by my touchdown dances or be any kind of public figure, but it does seem like every little thing that one in such a position does can be picked over, particularly if one does something a bit odd with all eyes on them. Let’s take a look at the video Travis Kelce posted on Instagram to support Subway’s footlong cookie, and see if you can spot what got people talking in the comments:

This brief, and fun, little sponsored post was simply meant to show how “delicioso” the sandwich chain’s giant cookie “sidekick” is and how even big time celebs like the famed tight end enjoy it. However, the post mostly elicited three types of responses from fans: “Why didn’t you post Taylor?”, “Y'all, stop telling him to post Taylor” and “The guy next to him didn’t even taste that cookie!” As many noted in the comments with a number of laughing emojis:

Dude on the right didn’t even eat it

Dude on the right didn’t even take a bite

Dude on the right fake eating the 🍪 lol

I’m so glad I wasn’t the only one that noticed that haha

I stan the friendship bracelets but Trav took a 1/4" bite and the other guy didn't even put it in his mouth. Must be some awful cookies.

And, it doesn’t take much effort to see that the guy standing next to the man who just took photos with Prince William and his kids at an Eras Tour stop absolutely pretended to snack on that Subway footlong cookie. What gives?!

I cannot be the only one who’s had a cookie or two from the restaurant over the past 30 or so years and found them to be…nicely edible and just fine when you really need a cookie but don’t have a lot of resources with which to get one. Meaning, it’s not like the enthusiastic pretend eater was asked to indulge in a footlong loaf of baked spiders or something super gross. It’s just a basic, no frills, not-at-all-mind-blowing chocolate chip cookie.

As one of the commenters pointed out, though, it’s not like the now ultra-famous NFL player ( whose barber even noted that things have changed for Kelce ) exactly ate his cookie like it was going out of style. He barely took a bite of what was already the smallest piece of cookie somebody could tear off by hand.

Maybe this is just a case of them doing press stuff for these cookies all day and with the same damn footlong cookie, so that it was either pretty stale by the time they filmed this video or they were not into the idea of eating much more if they didn’t have to, so they didn’t. Either way, the video worked, because I’ve wanted to stick my face into a giant Subway cookie for the entire time it took me to write this article. When’s lunch?