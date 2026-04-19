Victoria Beckham Dropped Fun Pics For Her Birthday, But I’m Living For Her Husband’s Epic Troll

This year probably hasn’t been the easiest for Victoria Beckham, after her and David Beckham’s oldest son, Brooklyn, went public with their family feud and made some awkward accusations about her behavior at his wedding. Even so, the Spice Girl took time to celebrate a year gone by as she posted some fun pics from her birthday. Meanwhile, her husband proved there are still plenty of laughs to be had, as he used the occasion as an opportunity to do a little trolling.

Victoria Beckham — or Posh Spice, to those of us who zig-a-zag, ah’d through the ‘90s — marked her 52nd trip around the sun on Friday, and she shared a peek into her celebration with a couple of Instagram pics featuring some kind of meringue delicacy, which you can see below:

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

I’m not sure what in the name of age reversal is happening here, but Victoria Beckham does not look 52 years old. I’m not sure if we’ve got a filter going on here, or if her 14-year-old daughter, Harper, just regularly sits in for her mom in photos, but my goodness.

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David Beckham made sure to mention his wife’s big day, as well, except he decided to poke a little fun at the now-infamous moment from his Beckham documentary (streaming with a Netflix subscription). The soccer legend posted to Instagram Stories a childhood photo of Victoria standing in front of a Rolls-Royce and included the cheeky comment:

To my working class wife, Happy Birthday, We Love You. Be Honest.

In case you missed the viral hilarity — and the Super Bowl commercial it inspired — the Beckham documentary includes an interview with Victoria, during which she talks about growing up in a working-class household. At that point, David busts in the room, forcing her to “be honest” that her father drove a Rolls-Royce, which would seemingly negate any presumptions about being “working class.”

Victoria Beckham may never outlive that quote, but at least her husband was sure to also include some more sentimental thoughts on his wife’s birthday, with a separate Instagram post that reads:

Happy Birthday to the one & only Posh Spice 🩷 we love you so much and we will make sure you have the most special day because as the best Wife , Mum , friend & of course gym partner you deserve too.🩷 Happy Birthday We Love You 🩷 [Victoria Beckham] 🩷

There was certainly no shortage of love being shown for Victoria Beckham as she turned 52. Her fellow Spice Girls all posted tributes on social media, and son, Romeo Beckham, left several heart emojis on his mom’s birthday post. Celebs like Kim Kardashian and Donatella Versace added their well-wishes into the comments, as well.

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I love that we got a peek into her celebrations and what sounds like a day full of love, even if she did take some shots from David Beckham in the process.