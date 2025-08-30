How To Watch Let The Devil In Online And Stream Every Episode Of This Unnerving Docuseries

How To Watch Let The Devil In Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Sunday, August 31 New Episodes: every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT US Stream: MGM+ (US) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

How to watch Let the Devil In: Synopsis

If you’re looking for an early dose of Autumnal chills, you’ve come to the right place. Produced by horror movie maven Eli Roth, this four-part docuseries explores the mysterious events of 1988 that took place in Jefferson, New Jersey, involving the murder of a Catholic mother by her young son, following which rumours of devil worship sparked a fresh wave of Satanic Panic. Below we explain how to watch Let the Devil In online from anywhere – but perhaps think twice about seeing it alone!

Let the Devil In isn’t the first series to touch on the Satanic Panic that swept through 1980s America. A year ago, horror-comedy series Hysteria! playfully explored the decade’s concern that heavy metal music (among other things) could be a conduit for evil and help recruit groupies for Beelzebub. Let the Devil In is far more sombre in tone, with Roth’s horror credentials – he’s known for directing grisly “torture porn” hits like 2005’s Hostel – lending the series an additional edge of unease to proceedings.

What possessed a young boy, an altar boy, to bludgeon his own mother, before later killing himself in a most violent fashion arguably incompatible with suicide? Almost forty years on, friends of the family, police officers, schoolteachers, and community members come together to share their thoughts and theories. They span the rather banal (mental health) to the deeply sinister (demonic possession). But no one can provide a definite answer. “Decades later,” as the press release states, “the truth remains tangled in paranoia and fear.”

Featuring nerve-wracking interviews and dread-inducing reconstructions of key events, you can watch Let the Devil In online with a subscription to MGM Plus (if you dare!), and stream the docuseries from anywhere with a VPN.

How to Watch Let the Devil In online in the US

(Image credit: MGM+)

American viewers can watch Let the Devil In exclusively on MGM Plus from Sunday, August 31 at 9pm ET/PT, with new episodes scared up weekly.

There are two ways to subscribe and access MGM Plus. You can either sign-up directly to MGM Plus, available for $6.99 a month / $58.99 a year. Alternatively, select it as an add-on with an Amazon Prime sub. Both services offer a 7-day free trial too.

A US citizen abroad trying to access your MGM Plus account? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch Let the Devil In online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Let the Devil In online just as you would at home.

While services like MGM Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch geo-blocked services by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Let the Devil In as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including MGM+. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for MGM Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Let the Devil In, head to MGM Plus.

Can I watch Let the Devil In online in Canada?

Let the Devil In isn't available to stream in Canada. The MGM Plus platform is exclusive to the US, and the show doesn't appear to have been picked up for international distribution just yet.

However, US citizens can download a VPN to connect to their MGM Plus account if their traveling, meaning you don't have to miss all-new episodes of this spine-chilling docuseries.

Can I watch Let the Devil In online in the UK?

For now, UK viewers have no means to watch Let the Devil In online. While Amazon Prime provides an MGM Plus add-on channel for £5.99 a month, it's content varies from region to region and we haven't yet heard that Eli Roth's four-part docuseries will be a part of it.

Currently traveling abroad? Simply purchase a VPN and access your usual streaming platforms and film and TV titles, regardless of where you’re located.

Can I watch Let the Devil In online in Australia?

For now, the full MGM Plus library is available in the US only, which once again means that Let the Devil In won't reach viewers in territories like Australia...unless its later sold to a streaming service in the country, like Stan.

An American away from home? If you’re traveling and want to connect to your usual streaming services, a VPN like Nord VPN effortlessly allows you to watch your favorite shows no matter what your location.

Let the Devil In, trailer

Let the Devil In (MGM+ 2025 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Let the Devil In, episode release schedule