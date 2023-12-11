How To Watch Love Island All Stars Online – UK Spin-Off Start Date Confirmed

How To Watch Love Island All Stars

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: January 2024 (Date TBC) Free Stream: ITVX (UK) International Stream: Peacock TV (US) | Crave (CA) | 9Now (AU) | TVNZ+ (NZ) (All unconfirmed) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Love Island All Stars - Preview

They might have done it across the Atlantic, but now the creators of it all are having a go! Replacing the winter season of Love Island UK, ITV is bringing back islanders from villas past in the first second ever All Stars series. Exclusively UK islanders, it's about to be the muggiest villa you ever did see. Get all the villa goss on what's to come and when with our guide on how to watch Love Island All Stars from anywhere.

There's always that limbo when a new season of Love Island starts and you're convinced the cast of primped and toned islanders won't be as good as last season's. Generally, though, they start to grow on us after plenty of pulling for chats and cracking on. Well, with Love Island All Stars, there's no need for any of that 'early days' chat, because all these islanders are going to be as familiar to us as our exes. Except with none of the awkwardness – for the viewers, anyway.

Touching down from her stint in Fiji for Peacock's own All Star spin-off, Maya Jama is set to host Love Island All Stars, bringing back beloved islanders from the previous ten seasons of Love Island UK.

While there's been no confirmation as of yet of who will be returning to the villa for their second chance at love, the rumor mill has been turning. Both Ovi Soko and Michael Griffiths provided excellent television during Love Island UK Season 5, while Season 8's Paige Thorne has also been rumored. Considering Chloe Burrow's ex, Toby, entered the Love Island Games, it wouldn't be surprising if we saw Burrows there. The fiery Faye Winters is also pegged to be entering, who featured in one of the most complained about seasons in Love Island UK history.

We'll be updating as more information comes about the All Stars series. Keep reading for what we know so far and how to watch Love Island All Stars when it begins airing.

How to watch Love Island All Stars for free in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Love Island All Stars is set to start in January 2024, though an exact date has yet to be confirmed. When it does, though, we expect to see new episodes to air on free-to-air channel ITV2 every night at 9pm GMT, including an "Unseen Bits" episode on Saturday nights.

ITV offers free-to-air channels in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you'll be able to do via ITVX. This is also the place to watch past seasons of Love Island UK, as well as other iterations, including Love Island USA and Love Island Australia.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

Found yourself abroad? Following the instructions below on how to use a VPN to port yourself back to the UK.

How to watch Love Island All Stars from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Love Island All Stars just as you would at home.

While ITVX blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens abroad can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and watch Love Island All Stars on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island All Stars as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including ITVX, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Love Island All Stars, head to ITVX

How to watch Love Island All Stars online in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

While the USA iteration and the Games season live on Peacock, Hulu has always been the casa for all things Love Island UK, so we'd expect to see episodes of Love Island All Stars land here, though we'll confirm closer to the time. The States usually finds itself slightly behind the UK schedule, but we would still expect episodes to begin arriving in late January 2024.

To watch Love Island UK on Hulu you only need its on-demand plan, starting from $7.99 a month (or $14.99 a month to ditch commercials). That's after a very generous 7-day Hulu free trial.

Don't forget you can also bundle Hulu together with the House of Mouse service for a great value Disney Plus price of just $9.99 a month, too.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Watch Love Island All Stars in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9 )

9Now is usually the place to get your Love Island either side of the Atlantic (and beyond). We expect Love Island All Stars to arrive in January 2024, with episodes likely to start dropping on the service the day after they air in the UK.

100% free to use, you can watch Love Island through 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch Love Island All Stars in New Zealand for Free

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

TVNZ+ is the home of all things Love Island and we expect the same for ITV's first Love Island All Stars spin-off. Usually simultaneous with the UK air times, episodes should be available in January 2024, though an exact date has yet to be announced.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to New Zealand and watch Love Island Games for free.

Watch Love Island All Stars in Canada

Sadly, Canada hasn't had an official broadcaster for Love Island UK for the last few years, so we expect it to be the same sorry situation for watching Love Island All Stars. While you could once watch the latest recouplings and dumpings on CTV and Hayu, now there aren't any options for Canadians.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Hulu back home, you can do so with a VPN (or equally if you're a Brit wanting to stream ITVX).

Everything We Know About Love Island All Stars

Who Will Be In Love Island All Stars? The islanders returning for the All Stars edition of Love Island UK haven't been announced yet, though we expect to find out in the week or two leading up to the show's launch. What we do know, though, is Love Island All Stars will consist of past islanders from old seasons of Love Island UK. Unlike the Peacock Original in the States, Love Island Games, we don't expect to see islanders from international iterations of the show, but instead purely Brit islanders from across the ten seasons of Love Island UK we've had so far. And we wouldn't be surprised if that meant we'll be seeing Scott van-der Sluis again...

When Does Love Island All Stars Start? It's been confirmed Love Island All Stars will arrive in January 2024. Taking the slot of the since cancelled Winter Love Island UK series, we imagine that Love Island All Stars will begin mid-January. Usually kicking off on a Monday night, we would pencil in either January 8 or January 15 for its launch.

Who Will Be Hosting Love Island All Stars? She's Mrs. Worldwide when it comes to Love Island. Off the back of hosting Love Island Games, Maya Jama will return ITV to host Love Island All Stars. This was confirmed alongside the reveal of the show landing in January 2024 in the short teaser below. We'd know that strut anywhere!

Guess who's back? 👀🌴 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fsRX78ng55December 9, 2023 See more

Iain Stirling will also, once again, be lending his dulcet tones and incredible wit to narrate Love Island All Stars.

Where Will Love Island All Stars Be Filmed? It is reported that Love Island All Stars will be filmed in South Africa in Franschhoek where Season 9 of Love Island UK took place.