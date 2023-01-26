How To Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 Online And Stream Rihanna's Performance Free From Anywhere

How to watch Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023

Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: preview

We've Found Love in a hopeless place, and it's with Rihanna come February 12 at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Returning for her first live performance in five years at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Riri confirmed she'd secured one of the biggest slots in the music industry via an Instagram post on September 25. With the promise of new music, read our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 online from anywhere.

Having not released a new record since her eighth studio album Anti in 2016, Rihanna returned from her hiatus from music with the release of the Oscar nominated track "Lift Me Up" for the Black Panther: Wakana Forever soundtrack. While a reggae project has been confirmed alongside a 2023 stadium tour, the Halftime Show could be the very thing to soft launch the next era of Rihanna.

There's no doubt she'll be pulling out all the stops to make her long-awaited return. Jay-Z is reportedly helping to organize the performance, with many speculating whether or not she'll pull a Lady Gaga and put on a one-woman show or have some of her friends join her, having collaborated with the likes of Drake, last year's headliner Eminem, Paul McCarthy, and Future in the past.

Desperado for more Rihanna? We certainly can't wait to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show and see Rihanna Take a Bow at one of the biggest US sporting events. We explain below how to get a live stream wherever you are, including tons of free options for those outside the US.

How to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to tune into Fox, for instance, you can still watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show just as you would at home.

While services like Sling TV and BBC iPlayer are only available to their respective countries (the US and UK), there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home. The same goes for Brits abroad looking for a free stream on the BBC.

(opens in new tab) Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer and Sling TV, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Sling TV, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US, or those looking for a BBC stream, the UK

3. Head over to your stream of choice - carry on reading to see all of the free options available worldwide

Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 in the US

(Image credit: Fox)

This year the Super Bowl will be broadcast by Fox, meaning that's the place tune into Rihanna's Halftime Show. The game itself kicks off at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT, with the Halftime Show estimated at around 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Fox comes as a part of most cable packages, with the option to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show through the Fox website with your login details, too.

For those who've cut the cord, not to worry. You have a number of options. Our top recommendation is Sling TV (opens in new tab), with Fox coming as a part of its Sling Blue package, alongside more than 30 other channels. Better still, usually costing $40 a month, you can currently save 50% on your first month (opens in new tab), bringing it down to $20.

For a more fully fledged cable alternative, FuboTV (opens in new tab) also hosts Fox TV alongside over 100 other channels, with plans starting from $74.99 a month. While pricier, you can give it a go before paying anything with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), too.

Subscriber of either Sling TV or FuboTV but found yourself outside of the US? Don't miss out on Super Bowl Sunday - get a VPN to port yourself back to the US with all the details below on how.

Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show free in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

Brits wanting to catch Rihanna's first live performance in five years get a free front-row seat to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, with the game being shown on BBC One from 11.30pm GMT. That means you can expect to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show at approximately 1am GMT on Monday, February 13.

If you can't tune into the free-to-air channel on linear TV, you can watch the Halftime Show on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is accessible across a number of devices.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) like you would at home.

Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 in Canada

(Image credit: DAZN)

DAZN (opens in new tab) is our go-to for Canadians wishing to watch Super Bowl 57 in Canada, streaming the entire thing (Halftime Show and all), from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT with the Halftime Show expected to get started at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

You can opt between its monthly or annual plan, costing $24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab).

Those with cable also have the option of both TSN and CTV, who will be televising the game. TSN also has an on-demand platform, TSN Direct, which costs $19.99 a month or $199 a year for those who don't have cable.

Remember, Americans north of the border who wish to tune into their native broadcaster can hop on a VPN to stream Super Bowl via Fox (opens in new tab).

Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 in Australia

(Image credit: 7Plus)

Aussies are well-served with a free stream to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, too. The game will be aired on Channel 7 (opens in new tab) from 10.30am AEDT on Monday, February 13. That means the Halftime Show will start at around midday Down Under.

Whether you tune into the channel on linear TV or catch it on its on-demand platform, 7Plus (opens in new tab), both are 100% free to watch. You simply need to create an account with a valid Australian ZIP code.

Alternatively, you can watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show via ESPN's coverage, which available on Foxtel and the Foxtel Go app (opens in new tab). Of course, that means you can also watch via Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which offers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 in Mexico

(Image credit: 7Azteca)

NFL and Rihanna fans alike in Mexico can watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab), which offers a completely free stream.

You can also tune into ESPN, Fox Sports, Televia, and TV Azteca for your Halftime Show broadcast.

