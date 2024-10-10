How To Watch Sweetpea And Stream New British Comedy Drama Starring Ella Purnell From Anywhere

How To Watch Sweetpea Online

Watch Sweetpea: Synopsis

Rhiannon Lewis is practically invisible. To men, to her boss... even to the girl working the checkout at her local convenience store. It's only a matter of time before she snaps. And boy, does she snap...

Being dubbed a 'coming-of-rage' story and based on C.J. Skuse's popular novels of the same name, Sweetpea sees the brilliant Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Fallout) transforming Rhiannon from timid wallflower to knife-wielding avenging angel. Anybody who's ever slighted her – even those who didn't realize she existed – had better watch their back. They might just feature on Rhiannon's fantasy kill list!

"I loved the tone of the books where Rhiannon is funny, she’s rude, she says what she thinks," said Purnell of the six-part series. "She doesn’t seem to care, and she’s already got someone locked in the basement. I was very interested in how she got to that point."

Produced by the same people who make the superb Slow Horses, you can expect a riveting combination of grisly action and dark humor from Sweetpea. Plus, a cast that includes an array of familiar faces from UK TV such as Nicole Lecky (Mood), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton), Jon Pointing (Big Boys) and Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso).

Ready to meet your favorite new thriller killer? Follow our guide below on how to watch Sweetpea online from anywhere, with a subscription to STARZ your gateway in North America.

How to watch Sweetpea online in the US & Canada

(Image credit: STARZ)

Viewers wanting to watch Sweetpea in North America can do so on STARZ. All episodes land there on Thursday, October 10, while the first episode will air on the STARZ cable channel at 8pm ET.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you'll be able to stream Sweetpea via the STARZ streaming service, which costs $5.99 per month in the US.

Alternatively, STARZ is available through a variety of streamers. There's a STARZ add-on for Hulu, for instance, which costs $9.99 per month on top of one of the Hulu plans. Or Sling TV offers STARZ as a $9 per month add-on – whichever plan you choose, you can save 50% on your first month of the Sling TV price.

North of the border? STARZ Canada is available through most TV service providers, or direct as an add-on to Crave, through Amazon Prime Video and Apple Channels.

How to watch Sweetpea online from anywhere

If you're on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Sweetpea just as you would at home.

While the likes of Starz and Sky Go block access from IP addresses outside of their home country, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the US can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes and streams on their Sky subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

How to watch Sweetpea in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

Sky TV has the rights to show Sweetpea in the UK, with all episodes becoming available to stream from Thursday, October 10. Subscribers can stream Sweetpea online via the provider's Sky Go app for web browsers, smartphones and a wide variety of streaming devices.

If you prefer to watch on TV, it will be shown on its Sky Atlantic channel on Thursdays at 9pm.

As well as being available with all basic Sky packages, Sky Atlantic is also available via Now Entertainment with prices starting from £6.99 a month.

Watch Sweetpea online in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Binge is streaming Sweetpea Down Under, with all episodes streaming from Thursday, October 10.

If you're new to the streaming service, you can get a free Binge 7-day trial. After that, prices start from just $10 a month, or there are more expensive tiers available if you want to ditch all ads and get access on multiple device.

If you have access to Foxtel, you can also watch there. Episodes will go out weekly on Fridays at 8.30pm AEDT on the Showcase channel.

Sweetpea Trailer

Sweetpea Cast

Ella Purnell as Rhiannon

Nicole Lecky as Julia

Calam Lynch as AJ

Jon Pointing as Craig

Leah Harvey as Marina

Jeremy Swift as Norman

Dustin Demri-Burns as Jeff

Dino Kelly as Marcus

Ingrid Oliver as DI Diana St John

Sweetpea Episodes Guide

All six episodes of Sweetpea will be available to binge on the streaming services mentioned above from Thursday, October 10: