The Jonas Brothers Have A Christmas Movie Coming To Disney+ This Holiday Season, And It's Giving Me All The Disney Channel Flashbacks

While we’re still technically in the summer season for a few weeks, Disney+ is getting ready for the holiday season by adding a festive title to the 2025 movie schedule , so might as well start getting out the hot cocoa and tinsel, right? After the Jonas Brothers previously announced they’d be returning to Disney for a holiday movie Love, Actually -style , we have a first trailer and release date for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. It’s absolutely giving Disney Channel in the best way.

After Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were spotted on the set of an untitled Christmas project back in January, the JoBros announced they were teaming up with the House of Mouse for a movie together, 15 years after the last time they made a Disney movie together, 2010’s Camp Rock 2. Check out the trailer below:

Now, this looks fun! It’s a short teaser, but it gives us a taste of what A Very Jonas Christmas is all about. The Jonas Brothers will go on a wild journey to make it home to their families in time for Christmas, and that includes a chaotic taxi ride through snow, hitchhiking and...wolves? Hilariously, the trailer ends with Joe Jonas saying he’s sorry they never got to hear Kevin sing, quipping that he is sure his voice is “pretty OK” as they are afraid for their lives as they are surrounded by wolves. Oh, have I missed Jonas' acting hijinks.

When I was growing up, the Jonas Brothers were my ultimate teen idols. I loved their music, totally bought into their heartthrobby sensibilities, and loved watching them on Disney Channel. From their early music videos showing up during commercials to movies like Camp Rock, their guest star spot on Hannah Montana or their series Jonas, it was always a blast to see the JoBros be their goofy selves on camera. And, I’m not surprised Nick Jonas has kept acting.

The movie features a great supporting cast too, with Booksmart’s Billie Lourd, Orange Is The New Black’s Laverne Cox, Riverdale’s KJ Apa, No Hard Feeling’s Andrew Barth Feldman, My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s Andrea Martin, Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Always Be My Maybe’s Randall Park and Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D’s Chloe Bennet set to be featured. Additionally, Kenny G and Justin Tranter are set to play themselves, and it was confirmed in the trailer that Nick's wife Priyanka will also be in the film.

The Jonas Brothers are currently touring their latest record, Greetings From Your Hometown, along with celebrating it being two decades since they became a band. The JoBros have been through a lot together in the past 20 years, such as breaking up at one point , but it’s pretty cool that they are returning to their Disney Channel roots as they reach this milestone as a band. Recently, they also talked with Kelly Clarkson about her shoutout in “Year 3000” and even played their Jonas songs for the first time live , so they clearly love the nostalgia too. A Very Jonas Christmas is coming to Disney+ on November 14.