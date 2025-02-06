Wednesday Would Have Been So Different Without OG Christina Ricci. The Incredible Story Behind How She Ended Up In Netflix's Hit

Those with a Netflix subscription flocked to Wednesday when it came out a few years ago, and quickly fell in love with the re-vamped gothic world. That was in great part thanks to Jenna Ortega's performance as the lead character and the gorgeous Tim Burton world it was set in. However, it's also thanks to the rest of the cast, including Christina Ricci, who returned to her Addams Family roots with this show. However, in the beginning, the Yellowjackets star wasn't supposed to be in the Netflix hit, and there's an incredible story behind how she wound up in it.

As Wednesday Season 2 updates -- like Lady Gaga joining the Burton series -- continue to trickle in, fans and I have been getting amped up. And while Ricci’s plans for Season 2 are unknown, she still chats about the show regularly which has me all excited. In fact, while the 1991 Wednesday Addams actress was on The Tonight Show, she shared the story behind how she got cast in Wednesday.

It turns out, her being in the show wasn't the plan from the beginning, and there's a pretty wild story behind how she ended up on the Nevermore campus:

Apparently, they wanted me to play the part when they first started shooting, but I was in Yellowjackets and very pregnant, so they couldn't get me there. And then something happened with the original cast member, and so they had to re-write the part and change it. Then I happened to be one month away from having my child, and they were like 'Sweet, so you'll have the child and you'll come out here eight weeks after.' And I was like 'I'm there.'

It seems cosmic that Ricci was destined to play Marilyn Thornhill, with her originally up for the part. Between all the conflicting schedules and the Penelope star giving birth, it really is amazing that the role found its way back to her. I'm curious to know what script changes happened. However, I'm overall just glad that the OG Wednesday got to share the screen with Jenna Ortega's Wednesday.

Now, moving forward Ricci has some big projects on the 2025 TV schedule ahead of her. While it’s still unclear if she’ll have any part in Wednesday, the Now and Then alum has the highly anticipated third season of Yellowjackets premiering February 14th. Plus, she will return as Catwoman in the most recent Prime Video Batman series. Based on what happened in the Season 1 finale, it’ll be interesting to see what Season 2 of Batman: Caped Crusader brings too.

While she may be uber busy, this story illustrates that anything is possible. So, as we wait for more updates about Wednesday's next adventure, I'll be over here hoping that Ricci is part of it.

The current Addams Family show is one of many big series set to premiere on Netflix's 2025 schedule . Although there’s no official date yet, it’s sure to pack another curated and cutting punch delivered by the dark darling daughter of Morticia and Gomez, and hopefully, it will see the return of Ricci too. However, no matter what happens, I'm just happy that everything worked out in such a divine way that allowed her to be part of Season 1.