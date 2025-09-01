I'm Digging Lady Gaga's Look For Wednesday Season 2, But One Detail Has Me Questioning If 'Rosaline Rotwood' Is Even Her Real Name

The second half of Wednesday's second season is easily one of the biggest streaming debuts of post-Labor Day week , and fans will no doubt be bingeing the final four episodes via Netflix subscription with the quickness. The new eps will finally deliver the highly anticipated arrival of Lady Gaga's new character, who's mostly been cloaked in mystery since she was first announced. Now, we have our first look at Ms. Rosaline Rotwood, but I'm already questioning whether or not that's actually her real name.

Check out what we can expect from Lady Gaga's Nevermore instructor, who looks about as perfect as any character can within the world of the Addams Family, even though she'll certainly stand out for wearing all white.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's a surprisingly simple approach for a pop culture queen who has pulled off some of the more elaborately themed looks of any entertainer in the 21st century. Granted, it's possible the back of that shirt could feature a big colorful dragon or something, but I doubt it.

But can we agree that there's something unexpected about this first look? Something that has me questioning whether this woman's real name is actually Rosaline Rotwood.

Why Is Rosaline Rotwood So Friendly With Thing?

To me, Lady Gaga's look isn't even as striking as the fact that Thing is a key part of the photo. We're not talking about a prop or piece of wardrobe that can be tossed on and off without questioning anything. Thing is a sentient character, so for it to be posing with Rosaline means that it's there agreeably and not under duress.

To me, for Rosaline to be posing with a member of the Addams Family (biological or otherwise), it must mean the two characters already have a positive standing relationship of some kind. Considering we never saw Thing rushing off to go on mysterious hangouts during the first season and a half of this show, I think their chumminess predates Wednesday's arrival at Nevermore.

Considering Rosaline Rotwood is described as being a legendary instructor at Nevermore, one could theorize that Thing knew her back when Morticia attended the Academy. But that would require the character to age differently from the norm, since Lady Gaga is technically 16 years younger than Morticia actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. Which leads me to the big question...

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is Lady Gaga Actually Playing Morticia's Sister Ophelia Frump?

This definitely isn't a new theory or anything, since Ophelia was referenced an almost cartoonish number of times in the first four episodes, to the point where theories abound regarding other female characters possibly being revealed as the long-missing sister. And given she hasn't arrived yet, Lady Gaga's new character was also in that mix.

Actually seeing her makes that theory seem even more likely, too. Because within Addams Family lore, Ophelia is known to counter her siblings' dark aesthetic by wearing white and other light colors, while also rocking a head of light blonde hair. Not exactly the most common look at Nevermore.

Plus, if she's actually Ophelia, that would likely help explain why Thing is part of the first look, if one assumes that Thing has been with Morticia since her teen years and would have been around Ophelia at the same time. Sure there are probably other explanations that would make sense out of this, but probably nothing as interesting for the storyline. (I guess she could be revealed as a sister to Gwendoline Christie's returning character Larissa Weems, but it would still take some plot-juicing for it to matter.)

Let us know below if you agree with me, or if you think Lady Gaga's new character is exactly what she appears to be.

Wednesday Poll

Be sure to watch the second half of Season 2 when it drops on Wednesday, September 3, to see if we're all right or wrong or otherwise.