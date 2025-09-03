I Can’t Wait For Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, And A Cast Member’s Three-Word Response About What To Expect Upped My Excitement Tenfold

Spoilers for Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 are ahead! You can stream the first four episodes of the latest season with a Netflix subscription , and watch the next four when Part 2 drops on Wednesday, September 3.

After the first part of Wednesday Season 2 , we were left on quite a cliffhanger as Wednesday was left in a coma. Now, we’re so close to Part 2 dropping on the 2025 TV schedule , and I’m trying to fathom what we’re about to witness. That alone had me thrilled for what will come next. However, after CinemaBlend spoke with one of the show’s stars about Part 1, they gave us a three-word tease about what’s to come that has me even more excited for the next four episodes.

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, who plays Sheriff Santiago, sat down with CinemaBlend to chat about the mystery unfolding in Season 2. When asked for three words to describe what’s coming next in the show’s run on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , they said:

Buckle up, buddy. [laughs]

Considering all the loose ends left at the end of Part 1, this feels like an appropriate way to tease what’s to come. We sincerely are in for it when Wednesday comes back, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo telling us to “buckle up” for it signifies that what’s coming will be wild.

To reiterate, Lewis-Nyawo plays Sheriff Santiago in the show, and so their character is immersed in the mystery at Willow Hill, specifically. Going into Part 2, I’m curious to see how she finds herself involved in Wednesday’s situation, and how Jenna Ortega’s character will use the new sheriff to help her.

The questions and curiosity don’t stop there either. Part 1 ended with Wednesday falling out of a window, and we know she’s hospitalized. We also know Gwendoline Christie will return as Weems to be her “spirit guide” while she’s healing, which has me wondering how the former principal could be connected to the mystery going on in reality.

Also, we still don’t know anything about who Lady Gaga will be playing , other than the character’s name, Rosaline Rotwood , and she’ll be an instructor at Nevermore who wears all white.

Oh, and to add on to this now seemingly never-ending list of storylines we’ll need to address, co-creator Alfred Gough said the newly escaped Tyler will be “the ultimate wild card” going into these final episodes.

However, that wasn’t it; he also said in the same interview with EW that we all need to “be very worried for Enid." Remember, Wednesday is convinced her roomie and friend will die, and that will continue to be an issue in these new episodes, I assume.

So, yeah, buckle up folks, we’re in for an absolutely wild, thrilling and horrific ride when Wednesday returns, and as the Sheriff Santiago actor said, we’re going to need to hang on for it.