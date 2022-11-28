What All Happened With The Balenciaga BDSM Ad Controversy, And How Is Kim Kardashian Involved?

Balenciaga has been a big name in fashion for years, but it seems to have seen a boost in recent years due to its association with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. While the brand recently cut ties with West amid several controversies, it’s now the fashion house itself that’s on the defensive, as a controversial BDSM-themed ad campaign involving children has the Kardashians star rethinking her partnership. Let’s break down what exactly is going on with Balenciaga and how Kim K. is involved.

Balenciaga Apologizes For Controversial Ad Involving Children

Balenciaga immediately began seeing repercussions when photos from its latest ad campaign were released. Social media users accused the compnay of promoting child abuse after young models dressed in Balenciaga Kids were shown holding plush teddy bear bags adorned in BDSM-inspired gear. The brand pulled the campaign and issued an apology on Instagram , saying:

We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms. We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.

Many on Twitter were unsatisfied with the explanation, and others wondered where Kim Kardashian stood, as she has been a very public supporter of the brand.

What Is Kim Kardashian’s Relationship With Balenciaga?

Some of Kim Kardashian’s most-talked-about looks from the past couple of years have come from Balenciaga, including the Batman-esque head-to-toe number she wore to the 2021 Met Gala and the all-black outfits she and her estranged husband coordinated for his Donda listening parties . North West even made her own version of the famous Balenciaga “caution tape dress” when trolling her mom on TikTok in recent weeks.

The brand has played a big part in the reality TV star's journey to discover her own fashion tastes since splitting from Kanye West, and she even walked in the Balenciaga fashion show during this year’s Paris Fashion Week. So what is the reality star’s response to the controversy?

Kim Kardashian Is Re-Evaluating Her Partnership With The Brand

The SKIMS boss remained mum for days following the controversial bondage-inspired ad photos but, on November 27, Kim Kardashian released a statement of her own on her Instagram stories , explaining her silence, as well as her stance on the campaign. She said:

I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society – period. I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.

The Hulu reality star also said her future partnership with the brand is, for now, up in the air. She continued:

As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with – and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.