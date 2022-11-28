What All Happened With The Balenciaga BDSM Ad Controversy, And How Is Kim Kardashian Involved?
Ads featuring children sparked backlash.
Balenciaga has been a big name in fashion for years, but it seems to have seen a boost in recent years due to its association with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. While the brand recently cut ties with West amid several controversies, it’s now the fashion house itself that’s on the defensive, as a controversial BDSM-themed ad campaign involving children has the Kardashians star rethinking her partnership. Let’s break down what exactly is going on with Balenciaga and how Kim K. is involved.
Balenciaga Apologizes For Controversial Ad Involving Children
Balenciaga immediately began seeing repercussions when photos from its latest ad campaign were released. Social media users accused the compnay of promoting child abuse after young models dressed in Balenciaga Kids were shown holding plush teddy bear bags adorned in BDSM-inspired gear. The brand pulled the campaign and issued an apology on Instagram, saying:
Many on Twitter were unsatisfied with the explanation, and others wondered where Kim Kardashian stood, as she has been a very public supporter of the brand.
What Is Kim Kardashian’s Relationship With Balenciaga?
Some of Kim Kardashian’s most-talked-about looks from the past couple of years have come from Balenciaga, including the Batman-esque head-to-toe number she wore to the 2021 Met Gala and the all-black outfits she and her estranged husband coordinated for his Donda listening parties. North West even made her own version of the famous Balenciaga “caution tape dress” when trolling her mom on TikTok in recent weeks.
The brand has played a big part in the reality TV star's journey to discover her own fashion tastes since splitting from Kanye West, and she even walked in the Balenciaga fashion show during this year’s Paris Fashion Week. So what is the reality star’s response to the controversy?
Kim Kardashian Is Re-Evaluating Her Partnership With The Brand
The SKIMS boss remained mum for days following the controversial bondage-inspired ad photos but, on November 27, Kim Kardashian released a statement of her own on her Instagram stories, explaining her silence, as well as her stance on the campaign. She said:
The Hulu reality star also said her future partnership with the brand is, for now, up in the air. She continued:
We’ll have to see if the steps taken by Balenciaga satisfy Kim Kardashian’s (and fans’) expectations. Until then, you can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription, as fans weigh in on what they’d like to see in Season 3 (which we’re hoping will finally reveal Kylie Jenner’s son’s name). See what else is coming in the new year with CinemaBlend's 2023 TV schedule.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.