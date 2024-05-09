Where Is Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Relationship Going? Martha Stewart Asked His Mom

The early months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship in the public eye was quite a wild time, with the singer in the middle of her Eras Tour and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end en route to a second-straight Super Bowl championship with his team. Things have quieted down (just a bit) recently though — with Swift’s tour on hiatus for the artist to release her new album The Tortured Poets Department and the NFL being in the off-season — and things still seem to be going strong. The billion-dollar question remains, where is it all headed? Martha Stewart posed that very question to Travis’ mom Donna Kelce.

Mama Kelce, aka the unsung hero of the “Tayvis” romance , has become a celebrity in her own right — long before she and Taylor Swift started looking thick as thieves in their box seats at Arrowhead Stadium during this past football season. Donna Kelce spoke on the Mother’s Day episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast , touching ever-so-briefly on her younger son’s girlfriend and playing it coy when it came to what the future may hold. In the mom’s words:

Well, you know, you never know. Time will tell, but I know that they're both friendly. They're both generous. They're both loving. They're both caring individuals.

After nearly a year of being questioned about the couple, it’s pretty clear that the Kelce family has become pretty good at commenting on the relationship without giving away too much private information, but it’s sweet that Donna Kelce had such nice things to say about Taylor Swift as well as her son.

Swifties have been convinced from the beginning that Travis Kelce is “End Game” for the singer, and despite the fact they’ve been together less than a year, engagement rumors have already rolled around . Travis’ dad Ed Kelce had a hilarious response to a particularly wild prediction about the couple’s future (which involved the Antichrist), and the tight end himself had some fun with the fans as he made a comment about diamonds on his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

Even Taylor Swift seemed to have forever in mind with some of the lyrics to “So High School” off of her new album that appear to mention Travis Kelce. The lyrics to the song seem to reference an old interview where Kelce played “Kiss, Marry, Kill” with Swift and two other singers, with the artist singing that she was “bettin’ on all three.”

Only time will tell what the future holds for these two lovebirds romantically, but professionally their downtime is coming to an end. Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects include the resumption of the Eras Tour in Paris — so get ready for more surprise song reveals — while Travis Kelce has joined the Ryan Murphy drama Grotesquerie , where he’ll make his scripted TV debut.

Hopefully, however, once football season kicks off this fall, we’ll see Taylor Swift resume her spot next to Donna Kelce in Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on “the guy on the Chiefs.” Until then, you can continue to stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) with a Disney+ subscription , and keep an eye on the 2024 TV schedule for Travis Kelce’s upcoming projects.