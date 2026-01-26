Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Stepped Out Together For The First Time In Months For Son Jaden. How Things Reportedly Went

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage has been a major topic of discussion in recent years. The celebrity couple made headlines back in 2020 when Jada (now 54) confirmed that she engaged in an affair or “an entanglement” with rapper August Alsina. By 2023, the Smiths also confirmed that they’d been separated for years. More recently, the couple haven’t been seen together in public, though they recently stepped out in honor of their son, Jaden. With that, an insider dropped claims about how the occasion went.

Earlier this month, Jaden Smith (27) celebrated a major professional milestone as the actor, singer and designer made his debut as the first men’s creative director for Christian Louboutin. That happened during Paris Fashion Week, and plenty of people were seemingly in attendance. Among those present were Jaden’s parents, as Will (57) and Jada were photographed during the festivities. Sometime later, a source spoke with People about the vibe the pair gave off:

Will and Jada were great. They drove around Paris and were very happy. They were all about this amazing, united family front to support Jaden and enjoy Fashion Week.

The last time the Smiths were seen out in public together was back in September 2025. It was at that time that the couple was spotted in Malibu, where they were grabbing something to eat at Nobu. (Interestingly enough, Nobu was also the same place Will and Jada were spotted for the first time in months after the former’s Oscar debacle in March 2022.) Based on the claims above, the couple’s latest joint outing was filled with positive energy, as they basked in the glow of their son’s success.

In recent years, the Smith kids have been carving out lanes for themselves within the entertainment landscapes. Jaden has acted more sparsely as of late, but he’s continued to put a lot of focus on his business endeavors. Meanwhile, his sister, Willow (25) is still making music, and she released her sixth studio album, Empathogen, in 2024. As the young adults continue to find their way and reckon with the notion of being considered “nepo babies,” questions continue to swirl around the state of their parents’ relationship.

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith tied the knot in the former’s hometown of Baltimore, Maryland in December 1997. Throughout the years, the two have been open about their relationship, with Pinkett Smith being particularly candid on her since-concluded show, Red Table Talk. It was during an episode of that show that the Matrix alum addressed her “entanglement.” It was also Jada who revealed in 2023 that she and Will had been separated since 2016.

Since that confirmation was shared, insiders have dropped claims about what the dynamics are amongst the Smiths. In late 2023, Jada Pinkett herself declared that she and her husband were “staying together forever” despite their separation. An insider shared alleged details about the Smiths’ marriage in 2025, saying that they were “living their own lives” but hadn’t “completely severed ties.”

That last point still seems to ring true, as the pair Jada and Will Smith have still supported each other on different occasions. Amid the separation, Jada also supported the I Am Legend star after the Oscar slap, for which she also received blame. So, given how the two stars have apparently maintained a positive relationship, it tracks that they would reportedly have no problem getting together to celebrate Jaden at his fashion show.