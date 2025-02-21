Why Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Followed In Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger's Footsteps With Their Son Rocky
Celeb babies FTW!
Just like every child born into the Kardashian-Jenner family since we first met them in 2007, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s son Rocky XIII has been featured on their reality show (currently The Kardashians, whose sixth season recently premiered on the 2025 TV schedule) and in social media posts. What sets the infant apart, however, is the fact that we’ve never seen his face. Rocky’s parents have opened up about why they followed in the footsteps of other celebrity parents in maintaining their child’s privacy.
Showing the back of a child’s head, an arm or other body part, or putting an emoji sticker over the little one’s face is a move we’ve seen for years from Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Starting with their firstborn in 2020, Schwarzenegger found creative ways to hide her baby’s face, and she continued the tradition with their second kiddo in 2022 and again with their third child in 2024. Travis Barker explained why he and Kourtney Kardashian chose to do the same with their first baby together, telling the Wall Street Journal:
Considering Kourtney’s sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were just 10 and 11 when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered — with Kendall admitting that the spotlight is more challenging for her than some of her sisters — it’s a topic that’s been relevant to her life for a long time.
Kourtney had her own take on keeping Rocky’s face hidden, saying in one episode of The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription):
That mandate might exist, but I couldn’t track down specifics outside of legislation that passed in 2013. That California law makes it a “misdemeanor to attempt to photograph or videotape a child in a harassing manner if the image is being taken because the child’s parent is a celebrity or public official,” according to the LA Times.
While that was certainly a step in the right direction, Kourtney Kardashian, Chris Pratt and other parents have gone even further to ensure their children’s images remain out of the tabloids and off of social media. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd also have famously kept their two daughters’ images private, as has Gigi Hadid since welcoming a girl with Zayn Malik in 2020.
Many fans have found it surprising or confusing that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to follow in Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s footsteps because of how much of their lives and their children’s lives they’ve already shared. However, I love that regardless of what they’ve done in the past, they’re doing what they think is best for their family now.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
