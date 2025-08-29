Elsie Hewitt Showed Off Her Baby Bump In The Sweetest Bathroom Mirror Selfies With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt will be parents before we know it. However, before they welcome their little bundle of joy, they’re going on vacation. We got a peek into it, too, as the mom-to-be posted cute mirror selfies that showed off her baby bump and a bunch of other silly and fun photos that create the best highlight reel from the couple’s vacation.

It would seem that Davidson and his girlfriend are getting in some much-needed rest and relaxation before their little one arrives. They appear to be living it up too in this tropical location, as Hewitt posted the cutest gallery of images from the trip – including a few mirror selfies that show off her developing baby bump – to Instagram. Take a look:

A post shared by elsie (@elsie) A photo posted by on

We don’t know how far along the model is in her pregnancy; however, she did announce news on July 16. So, I’d imagine it’s still early days. Her bump suggests that too, and so does her own comment about it, as she posted:

NGL I think the bump is mostly bloat.

Well, no matter what, these images of the new parents are so cute, and continue to prove how excited they are about this chapter of life.

Along with the sweet bathroom selfies of Hewitt and Davidson, the photo dump also featured a ton of adorable images from their trip. This included The Picup star happily eating what looks like crab, a silly selfie of Hewitt with a cave, the two of them hugging in the water and a set of truly funny (and I’d say chaotic) swimming photos.

Oh, and the last image features the Saturday Night Live alum seemingly shoving his arm into his shirt to maybe make it look like he has a baby bump, too.

These two are both so funny, as this photo dump proves, and now I really can’t wait to hear about their lives as parents.

So far, we’ve heard Davidson’s friend MGK talk about setting up playdates between their kids and walking around with the babies in strollers . The King of Staten Island star has also expressed his excitement about being a dad, and even deemed “Baby Shark” “kind of a bop.” Plus, the bits of insight Hewitt has provided into her pregnancy have been adorable.

She and Davidson were first connected back in March this year, and they’ve been dating ever since. Now, their little one is on the way, and I can’t wait to see how they announce the arrival of the baby.

However, for now, they’re enjoying life as a couple while on vacation, and I love that for them too. I also love that we get a peek into said trip via these sweet, silly and loving pics.